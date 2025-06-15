^

Daily Bread

Putting the Pieces Together

The Philippine Star
June 15, 2025 | 12:00am
Putting the Pieces Together

He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus. — Philippians 1:6

While our family quarantined due to the global pandemic, we took on an ambitious project—an eighteen-thousand-piece puzzle! Even though we worked on it almost daily, often we felt like we weren’t making much progress. Five months after we began, we finally celebrated adding the final piece to the nine-by-six-foot puzzle that covered our dining room floor.

Sometimes my life feels a bit like a giant puzzle—many pieces in place, but a whole lot more still lying in a jumble on the floor. While I know that God is at work transforming me to be more and more like Jesus, sometimes it can be hard to see much progress.

I take great comfort in Paul’s encouragement in his letter to the Philippians when he said he prayed for them with joy because of the good work they were doing (1:3–4). But his confidence came not from their abilities but from God, believing that “he who began a good work . . . [would] carry it on to completion” (v. 6).

God has promised to finish His work in us. Like a puzzle, there may be sections that still need our attention, and there are times when we don’t seem to make much progress. But we can have confidence that our faithful God is still putting the pieces together. — Lisa M. Samra

 

 

Where do you see God currently working in your life? What are some of the beautiful areas of your life He’s pieced together?

Heavenly Father, please give me eyes of faith to see how You’re at work in my life.

