^

Daily Bread

Courage to Stand for Jesus

The Philippine Star
June 4, 2025 | 12:00am
Courage to Stand for Jesus

Whoever does not take up their cross and follow me is not worthy of me. — Matthew 10:38

In AD 155, the early church father Polycarp was threatened with death by fire for his faith in Christ. He replied, “For eighty and six years I have been his servant, and he has done me no wrong. And how can I now blaspheme my king who saved me?” Polycarp’s response can be an inspiration for us when we face extreme trial because of our faith in Jesus, our King.

Just hours before Jesus’ death, Peter boldly pledged His allegiance to Christ: “I will lay down my life for you” (John 13:37). Jesus, who knew Peter better than Peter knew himself, replied, “Very truly I tell you, before the rooster crows, you will disown me three times!” (v. 38). However, after Jesus’ resurrection, the same one who’d denied Him began to serve Him courageously and would eventually glorify Him through his own death (see 21:16–19).

Are you a Polycarp or a Peter? Most of us, if we’re honest, are more of a Peter with a ‘courage outage’—a failure to speak or act honourably as a believer in Jesus. Such occasions—whether in a classroom, boardroom or breakroom—needn’t indelibly define us. When those failures occur, we must prayerfully dust ourselves off and turn to Jesus, the One who died for us and lives for us. He’ll help us to be faithful to Him and courageously live for Him daily in difficult places. — Arthur Jackson

 

 

When do you need extra doses of courage to stand for Jesus? What do you find helpful in your witness for Him?

Heavenly Father, forgive me when I shrink back in fear and betray You by my words or actions. I need Your strength to live boldly as a believer in Jesus.

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The God Who Restores
5 days ago

The God Who Restores

5 days ago
I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. — Ezekiel 37:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Hope That Holds
6 days ago

Hope That Holds

6 days ago
I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior. Habakkuk 3:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
What Only the Spirit Can Do
7 days ago

What Only the Spirit Can Do

7 days ago
All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them. — Acts...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Small But Great
8 days ago

Small But Great

8 days ago
Who dares despise the day of small things? — Zechariah 4:10
Daily Bread
fbtw
Jesus Is the Answer
9 days ago

Jesus Is the Answer

9 days ago
Look! I see four men walking around in the fire, unbound and unharmed, and the fourth looks like a son of the gods. —...
Daily Bread
fbtw
All for Jesus
10 days ago

All for Jesus

10 days ago
Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus. — Colossians 3:17
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with