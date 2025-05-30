^

The God Who Restores

The Philippine Star
May 30, 2025 | 12:00am
I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. — Ezekiel 37:5

On November 4, 1966, a disastrous flood swept through Florence, Italy, submerging Giorgio Vasari’s renowned work of art The Last Supper under a pool of mud, water, and heating oil for more than twelve hours. With its paint softened and its wooden frame significantly damaged, many believed that the piece was beyond repair. However, after a tedious fifty-year conservation effort, experts and volunteers were able to overcome monumental obstacles and restore the valuable painting.

When the Babylonians conquered Israel, the people felt hopeless—surrounded by death and destruction and in need of restoration (see Lamentations 1). During this period of turmoil, God took the prophet Ezekiel to a valley and gave him a vision where he was surrounded by dry bones. “Can these bones live?” God asked. Ezekiel responded, “Lord, you alone know” (Ezekiel 37:3). God then told him to prophesy over the bones so they might live again. “As I was prophesying,” Ezekiel recounted, “there was a noise, a rattling sound, and the bones came together” (v. 7). Through this vision, God revealed to Ezekiel that Israel’s restoration could only come through Him.

When we feel as if things in life have been broken and are beyond repair, God assures us He can rebuild our shattered pieces. He’ll give us new breath and new life. — Kimya Loder

 

 

What’s broken in your life? How might you rely on God to bring restoration?

Dear God, parts of my life seem like they’ll never be restored. I’ve tried to fix them on my own, but my only hope of restoration is found in You.

All for Jesus
5 days ago

All for Jesus

5 days ago
Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus. — Colossians 3:17
Blessed Routine
6 days ago

Blessed Routine

6 days ago
Without [God], who can eat or find enjoyment? — Ecclesiastes 2:25
Not a Dream
7 days ago

Not a Dream

7 days ago
Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you. — Ephesians 5:14
Tell the Story
8 days ago

Tell the Story

8 days ago
We proclaim to you what we have seen and heard, so that you also may have fellowship with us. — 1 John 1:3
Our Choices Matter
9 days ago

Our Choices Matter

9 days ago
But he refused. — Genesis 39:8
Keep in Touch
10 days ago

Keep in Touch

10 days ago
Pray to your Father. — Matthew 6:6
