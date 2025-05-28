^

Daily Bread

What Only the Spirit Can Do

The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 12:00am
What Only the Spirit Can Do

All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them. — Acts 2:4

During the discussion of a book on the Holy Spirit written by a ninety-four-year-old German theologian named Jürgen Moltmann, an interviewer asked him: “How do you activate the Holy Spirit? Can you take a pill? Do the pharmaceutical companies [deliver the Spirit]?” Moltmann’s bushy eyebrows shot up. Shaking his head, he grinned, answering in accented English. “What can I do? Don’t do anything. Wait on the Spirit, and the Spirit will come.”

Moltmann highlighted our mistaken belief that our energy and expertise make things happen. Acts reveals that God makes things happen. At the start of the church, it had nothing to do with human strategy or impressive leadership. Rather, the Spirit arrived “like the blowing of a violent wind” into a room of frightened, helpless, and bewildered disciples (2:2). Next, the Spirit shattered all ethnic superiorities by gathering people who were at odds into one new community. The disciples were as shocked as anyone to see what God was doing within them. They didn’t make anything happen; “the Spirit enabled them” (v. 4).

The church—and our shared work in the world—isn’t defined by what we can do. We’re entirely dependent on what only the Spirit can do. This allows us to be both bold and restful. On this day—the day we celebrate Pentecost—may we wait for the Spirit and respond. — Winn Collier

 

 

How are you tempted to rely on your own efforts or tenacity? Where do you need to wait for what the Spirit can do?

God, I’ve exhausted myself by believing that I must make things happen. Holy Spirit, come and help me.

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Not a Dream
5 days ago

Not a Dream

5 days ago
Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you. — Ephesians 5:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Tell the Story
6 days ago

Tell the Story

6 days ago
We proclaim to you what we have seen and heard, so that you also may have fellowship with us. — 1 John 1:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Our Choices Matter
7 days ago

Our Choices Matter

7 days ago
But he refused. — Genesis 39:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
You Are Heard
9 days ago

You Are Heard

9 days ago
He turned his ear to me. — Psalm 116:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
Grandmother Research
10 days ago

Grandmother Research

10 days ago
He will take great delight in you. — Zephaniah 3:17
Daily Bread
fbtw
God Remembers Names
11 days ago

God Remembers Names

11 days ago
Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. — Isaiah 43:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with