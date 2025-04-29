^

Daily Bread

Always Trustworthy

The Philippine Star
April 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Always Trustworthy

The Lord is trustworthy in all he promises. — Psalm 145:13

I’m a worrier. Early mornings are the worst because I’m alone with my thoughts. So I taped this quote from Hudson Taylor on my bathroom mirror, where I can see it when I’m feeling vulnerable: “There is a living God. He has spoken in the Bible. He means what He says and will do all He has promised.”

Taylor’s words came from years of walking with God and remind us of who He is and all He can do through our times of illness, poverty, loneliness, and grief. He didn’t merely know that God is trustworthy?he’d experienced His trustworthiness. And because he’d trusted God’s promises and obeyed Him, thousands of Chinese people gave their lives to Jesus.

Experiencing God and His ways helped David know that He’s trustworthy. He wrote Psalm 145, a song of praise to the God he’d experienced to be good, compassionate, and faithful to all His promises. When we trust and follow God, we realize (or understand better) that He is who He says He is and that He’s faithful to His word (v. 13). And, like David, we respond by praising Him and telling others about Him (vv. 10−12).

When we face worrisome times, God can help us not to falter in our walk with Him, for He is trustworthy (Hebrews 10:23). — Karen Huang

 

 

What have you been worried about lately, and which of God’s promises can you hold on to? How does knowing that Hudson Taylor’s and King David’s faith wasn’t in vain encourage you and give you hope?

Dear God, thank You for being trustworthy and keeping Your promises to me. Please help me to remember Your faithfulness as I trust and obey You each day.

String Too Short to Use
5 days ago

String Too Short to Use

5 days ago
I will rain down bread from heaven for you. — Exodus 16:4
Daily Bread
Loving Like Jesus
6 days ago

Loving Like Jesus

6 days ago
Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth. — 1 John 3:18
Daily Bread
The Power of Forgiveness
7 days ago

The Power of Forgiveness

7 days ago
You, Lord, are forgiving and good, abounding in love to all who call to you. Psalm 86:5
Daily Bread
Discovering Creation
8 days ago

Discovering Creation

8 days ago
In his hand are the depths of the earth. — Psalm 95:4
Daily Bread
Pressing On in Jesus
9 days ago

Pressing On in Jesus

9 days ago
Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on. — Philippians 3:13–14
Daily Bread
Remembering to Praise
12 days ago

Remembering to Praise

12 days ago
I will tell of the kindnesses of the Lord. Isaiah 63:7
Daily Bread
