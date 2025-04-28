Laughing Out Loud

^

April 28, 2025 | 12:00am
God has brought me laughter, and everyone who hears about this will laugh with me. — Genesis 21:6

Comedian John Branyan said, “We didn’t think up laughter; that wasn’t our idea. That was given to us by [God who] knew we were going to need it to get through life. [Because] He knew we were going to have hardship, He knew we were going to have struggles, He knew . . . stuff was going to happen. . . . Laughter is a gift.”

A quick look at the creatures God made can bring laughter, whether because of their oddities (such as duck-billed platypuses) or antics (such as playful otters). He made mammals that live in the ocean and long-legged birds that can’t fly. God clearly has a sense of humor; and because we’re created in His image, we too have the joy of laughter.

We first see the word laughter in the Bible in the story of Abraham and Sarah. God promised this elderly couple a child: “A son who is your own flesh and blood will be your heir” (Genesis 15:4). And God had said, “Look up at the sky and count the stars . . . . So shall your offspring be” (v. 5). When Sarah finally gave birth at ninety, Abraham named their son Isaac, which means “laughter.” As Sarah exclaimed, “God has brought me laughter, and everyone who hears about this will laugh with me” (21:6). It amazed her that she could nurse a child at her age! God transformed her skeptical laughter when she’d heard she’d give birth (18:12) into laughter of sheer joy.

Thank God for the gift of laughter! — Alyson Kieda

 

 

When has laughter been “good medicine”? How can finding humor in your life help even in the most difficult times?

Dear God, thank You for giving me the gift of laughter.

Loving Like Jesus
5 days ago

Loving Like Jesus

5 days ago
Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth. — 1 John 3:18
The Power of Forgiveness
6 days ago

The Power of Forgiveness

6 days ago
You, Lord, are forgiving and good, abounding in love to all who call to you. Psalm 86:5
Discovering Creation
7 days ago

Discovering Creation

7 days ago
In his hand are the depths of the earth. — Psalm 95:4
Pressing On in Jesus
8 days ago

Pressing On in Jesus

8 days ago
Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on. — Philippians 3:13–14
Remembering to Praise
11 days ago

Remembering to Praise

11 days ago
I will tell of the kindnesses of the Lord. Isaiah 63:7
Greater Love
12 days ago

Greater Love

12 days ago
Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. — John 15:13
