Daily Bread

Finding Rest in Jesus

The Philippine Star
March 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Finding Rest in Jesus

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. — Matthew 11:28

The restless soul is never satisfied with wealth and success. A deceased country music icon could testify to this truth. He had nearly forty of his albums appear on Billboard's country music top-ten charts and just as many number one singles. But he also had multiple marriages and spent time in prison. Even with all his achievements, he once lamented: “There’s a restlessness in my soul that I’ve never conquered, not with motion, marriages or meaning. . . . It’s still there to a degree. And it will be till the day I die.” Sadly, he could have found rest in his soul before his life ended.

Jesus invites all those, like this musician, who have become weary from toiling in sin and its consequences to come to Him personally: “Come to me,” He says. When we receive salvation in Jesus, He will take the burdens from us and “give [us] rest” (Matthew 11:28). The only requirements are to believe in Him and then to learn from Him how to live the abundant life He provides (John 10:10). Taking on the yoke of Jesus’ discipleship results in our finding “rest for [our] souls” (Matthew 11:29).

When we come to Jesus, He doesn’t abbreviate our accountability to God. He gives peace to our restless souls by providing us a new and less burdensome way to live in Him. He gives us true rest. — Marvin Williams

 

 

In what ways do you feel weary and burdened right now? What’s it like to experience the promised “rest” Jesus offers?

Jesus, let my restless soul find peace and rest in You alone.

Praying in Difficult Times
5 days ago

Praying in Difficult Times

5 days ago
From the ends of the earth I call to you . . . as my heart grows faint. — Psalm 61:2
Water of Life
6 days ago

Water of Life

6 days ago
You would have asked him and he would have given you living water. — John 4:10
Be Humble Day
7 days ago

Be Humble Day

7 days ago
He humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross! — Philippians 2:8
Protect Your Heart
8 days ago

Protect Your Heart

8 days ago
Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. [Proverbs 4:23]
What&rsquo;s Truly Needed
9 days ago

What’s Truly Needed

9 days ago
You have let go of the commands of God and are holding on to human traditions. — Mark 7:8
Revival Comes
10 days ago

Revival Comes

10 days ago
If my people . . . will humble themselves . . . , then I will hear from heaven. — 2 Chronicles 7:14
