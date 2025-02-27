^

Daily Bread

Seeing a Need

The Philippine Star
February 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Seeing a Need

All the widows stood around [Peter], crying and showing him the robes and other clothing that Dorcas had made. — Acts 9:39

In the last few days of my dad’s life, one of the nurses dropped by his room and asked me if she could give him a shave. As Rachel gently pulled the razor across his face, she explained, “Older men of his generation like to have a neat shave every day.” Rachel had seen a need and acted on her instinct to show kindness, dignity, and respect to someone. The tender care she provided reminded me of my friend Julie who still paints her elderly mother’s nails because it’s important to her mom that she “look pretty.”

Acts 9 tells us about a disciple named Dorcas (also known as Tabitha) who showed kindness by providing handmade clothing for the poor (vv. 36, 39). When she died, her room was filled with friends who tearfully mourned this kind woman who loved helping others.

But Dorcas’ story didn’t end there. When Peter was brought to where her body lay, he knelt and prayed. In God’s power, he called her by name, saying, “Tabitha, get up” (v. 40). Amazingly, Dorcas opened her eyes and rose to her feet. When her friends realized she was alive, word spread quickly through the town and “many people believed in the Lord” (v. 42).

And how did Dorcas spend the next day of her life? Probably exactly as she had before—seeing the needs of people and filling them. — Cindy Hess Kasper

 

 

Whom do you know that always seems to find ways to help others? What can you do to become more aware of others’ needs?

Father, open my eyes each day to see the hurting and needy people around me. Open my heart to do what I can to show them what God’s love looks like.

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Protect Your Heart
6 days ago

Protect Your Heart

6 days ago
Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. [Proverbs 4:23]
Daily Bread
fbtw
What&rsquo;s Truly Needed
7 days ago

What’s Truly Needed

7 days ago
You have let go of the commands of God and are holding on to human traditions. — Mark 7:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Revival Comes
8 days ago

Revival Comes

8 days ago
If my people . . . will humble themselves . . . , then I will hear from heaven. — 2 Chronicles 7:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Prayer Cards
9 days ago

Prayer Cards

9 days ago
Pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. — Ephesians 6:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
Cleansed Completely
10 days ago

Cleansed Completely

10 days ago
All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags. Isaiah 64:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Reflecting Christ&rsquo;s Light
11 days ago

Reflecting Christ’s Light

11 days ago
In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. [John 1:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with