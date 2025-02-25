^

Daily Bread

Keep Talking about Jesus!

The Philippine Star
February 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Keep Talking about Jesus!

Day after day, . . . [the apostles] never stopped teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah. — Acts 5:42

In an interview, a musician who’s a believer in Christ recalls a time he was urged to “stop talking about Jesus” so much. Why? It was suggested that his band could be more famous and raise more money to feed the poor if he stopped saying his work was all about Jesus. After thinking it through, he decided, “The entire point of my music is to share my faith in Christ. . . . No way [am I] going to be silent.” He said his “burning calling [is] to share the message of Jesus.”

Under much more threatening circumstances, the apostles received a similar message. They’d been jailed and miraculously delivered by an angel, who told them to continue telling others about their new life in Christ (Acts 5:19–20). When the religious leaders learned of the apostles’ escape and that they were still proclaiming the gospel, they reprimanded them: “We gave you strict orders not to teach in [Jesus’] name” (v. 28).

Their reply: “We must obey God rather than human beings!” (v. 29). As a result, the leaders flogged the apostles and “ordered them not to speak in the name of Jesus” (v. 40). The apostles rejoiced that they were worthy of suffering for Jesus’ name, and “day after day . . . never stopped teaching and proclaiming the good news” (v. 42). May God help us to keep following their example! — Alyson Kieda

 

 

If you’ve ever been told to stop talking about Jesus, what was your response? What are some ways you can tell others about Him?

Dear God, thank You for the example of the apostles and others who were bold witnesses for You. Please give me courage to follow their lead.

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Revival Comes
6 days ago

Revival Comes

6 days ago
If my people . . . will humble themselves . . . , then I will hear from heaven. — 2 Chronicles 7:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Prayer Cards
7 days ago

Prayer Cards

7 days ago
Pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. — Ephesians 6:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
Cleansed Completely
8 days ago

Cleansed Completely

8 days ago
All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags. Isaiah 64:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Reflecting Christ&rsquo;s Light
9 days ago

Reflecting Christ’s Light

9 days ago
In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. [John 1:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Juror Number 8
10 days ago

Juror Number 8

10 days ago
Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong. — Exodus 23:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with