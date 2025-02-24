^

Daily Bread

Praying in Difficult Times

The Philippine Star
February 24, 2025 | 12:00am
Praying in Difficult Times

From the ends of the earth I call to you . . . as my heart grows faint. — Psalm 61:2

Author and theologian Russell Moore described noticing the eerie silence in the Russian orphanage where he adopted his boys. Someone later explained that the babies had stopped crying because they learned that no one would respond to their cries.

When we face difficult times, we too can feel that no one hears. And worst of all, we can feel that God Himself doesn’t listen to our cries or see our tears. But He does! And that’s why we need the language of petition and protest found especially in the book of Psalms. The psalmists petition for God’s help and also protest their situation to Him. In Psalm 61, David brings his petitions and protests before his Creator, stating, “I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I” (v. 2).  David cries out to God because he knows that only He is his “refuge” and “strong tower” (v. 3).

Praying the petitions and protests of the psalms is a way of affirming God’s sovereignty and appealing to His goodness and faithfulness. They’re proof of the intimate relationship we can experience with God. In difficult moments, we can all be tempted to believe the lie that He doesn’t care. But He does. He hears us and is with us. — Glenn Packiam

 

 

How does it encourage you to know that God hears your desperate prayers? What petitions and protests will you share with Him today?

Dear Jesus, help me to offer You my petitions, protests, and praise.

 

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Prayer Cards
6 days ago

Prayer Cards

6 days ago
Pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. — Ephesians 6:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
Cleansed Completely
7 days ago

Cleansed Completely

7 days ago
All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags. Isaiah 64:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Reflecting Christ&rsquo;s Light
8 days ago

Reflecting Christ’s Light

8 days ago
In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. [John 1:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Juror Number 8
9 days ago

Juror Number 8

9 days ago
Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong. — Exodus 23:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
Rejoicing Love
10 days ago

Rejoicing Love

10 days ago
As a bridegroom rejoices over his bride, so will your God rejoice over you. Isaiah 62:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
When Hard Pressed
11 days ago

When Hard Pressed

11 days ago
The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. Psalm 118:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with