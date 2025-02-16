^

Daily Bread

Reflecting Christ’s Light

The Philippine Star
February 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Reflecting Christâ€™s Light

In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. John 1:4

To capture the beauty of reflective light in his landscape oil paintings, artist Armand Cabrera works with a key artistic principle: “Reflected light is never as strong as its source light.” He observes that novice painters tend to exaggerate reflected light. He says, “Reflected light belongs to the shadow and as such it must support, not compete with the lighted areas of your painting.”

We hear similar insight in the Bible concerning Jesus as “the light of all mankind” (John 1:4). John the Baptist “came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all might believe” (v. 7). The gospel writer tells us, “He himself [John] was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light” (v. 8).

As with John, we’re chosen by God to reflect Christ’s light to those living in the shadows of an unbelieving world. This is our role, as one source says, “perhaps because unbelievers are not able to bear the full blazing glory of His light firsthand.”

Cabrera teaches his art students that “anything that has direct light falling on it in a scene becomes a source of light itself.” Similarly, with Jesus as “the true light that gives light to everyone” (v. 9), we can shine as witnesses. As we reflect Him, may the world be amazed to see His glory shine through us. Patricia Raybon

 

 

How do you reflect the light of Christ? In what shadowy areas of the world can you shine His transforming light?

Shine on me, beautiful Light of God. Please help me to shine Your light in the shadows of an unbelieving world.

An Undeserved Gift
5 days ago

An Undeserved Gift

5 days ago
Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst. — 1 Timothy 1:15
Come Home to God
5 days ago

Come Home to God

5 days ago
He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. Psalm 91:2
Seeing Jesus
7 days ago

Seeing Jesus

7 days ago
Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. John 14:9
God&rsquo;s Arms Are Open
8 days ago

God’s Arms Are Open

8 days ago
If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins. — 1 John 1:9
The Good Shepherd
9 days ago

The Good Shepherd

9 days ago
As a shepherd looks after his scattered flock . . . , so will I look after my sheep. Ezekiel 34:12
