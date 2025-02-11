^

Daily Bread

An Undeserved Gift

The Philippine Star
February 11, 2025 | 12:00am
An Undeserved Gift

Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst. — 1 Timothy 1:15

When my friend gave me a gift recently, I was surprised. I didn’t think I deserved such a nice present from her. She’d sent it after hearing about some work stress I was experiencing. Yet she was going through just as much stress, if not more, than I was, with an aging parent, challenging children, upheaval at work, and strain on her marriage. I couldn’t believe she had thought of me before herself, and her simple gift brought me to tears.

In truth, we’re all recipients of a gift that we could never deserve. Paul put it this way: “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst” (1 Timothy 1:15). Although he “was once a blasphemer and persecutor and a violent man, . . . the grace of our Lord was poured out on [him] abundantly” (vv. 13–14). The risen Jesus gave Paul a deep understanding of the free gift of grace. As a result, he learned what it meant to be an undeserving recipient of that gift and he became a powerful instrument of God’s love and told many people about what He had done for him.

It’s only through His grace that we receive love instead of condemnation, and mercy instead of judgment. Today, let’s celebrate the undeserved grace that God has given and be on the lookout for ways to demonstrate that grace to others. — Karen Pimpo

 

 

How have you lost sight of the miraculous gift of grace? What would it look like to be motivated by grace once again?

Dear God, help me understand more fully what it means to extend Your gift of grace to others.

