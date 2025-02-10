Come Home to God

He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. Psalm 91:2

One early evening while I was jogging near a construction site in our neighborhood, a skinny, dirty kitten meowed at me plaintively and followed me home. Today, Mickey is a healthy, handsome adult cat, enjoying a comfortable life in our household and deeply loved by my family. Whenever I jog on the road where I found him, I often think, Thank You, God. Mickey was spared from living on the streets. He has a home now.

Psalm 91 speaks of those who “[dwell] in the shelter of the Most High” (v. 1), making their home with God. The Hebrew word for dwells here means “to remain, to stay permanently.” As we remain in Him, He helps us live according to His wisdom and to love Him above all (v. 14; John 15:10). God promises us the comfort of being with Him for eternity, as well as the security of His being with us through earthly hardship. Although trouble may come, we can rest in His sovereignty, wisdom, and love, and in His promises to protect and deliver us.

When we make God our refuge, we live “in the shadow of the Almighty” (Psalm 91:1). No trouble can touch us except that which His infinite wisdom and love allow. This is the safety of God as our home. Karen Huang

What does being home in God mean? How would your response to hardship change if you chose to live in the shelter of the Most High?

Heavenly Father, thank You for the home I have in You.