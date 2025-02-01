^

Daily Bread

Blessing in the Tears

The Philippine Star
February 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Blessing in the Tears

Blessed are those who mourn. — Matthew 5:4

I received an email from a young man in England, a son who explained that his father (only sixty-three) was in the hospital in critical condition, hanging on to life. Though we’d never met, his dad’s work and mine shared many intersections. The son, trying to cheer his father, asked me to send a video message of encouragement and prayer. Deeply moved, I recorded a short message and a prayer for healing. I was told that his dad watched the video and gave a hearty thumbs-up. Sadly, a couple days later, I received another email telling me that he had died. He held his wife’s hand as he took his final breath.

My heart broke. Such love, such devastation. The family lost a husband and father far too soon. Yet it’s surprising to hear Jesus insist that it’s precisely these grieving ones who are blessed: “Blessed are those who mourn,” Jesus says (Matthew 5:4). Jesus isn’t saying suffering and sorrow are good, but rather that God’s mercy and kindness pour over those who need it most. Those overcome by grief due to death or even their own sinfulness are most in need of God’s attention and consolation—and Jesus promises us “they will be comforted” (v. 4).

God steps toward us, His loved children (v. 9). He blesses us in our tears. — Winn Collier

 

 

What places do you encounter sorrow in your story and in others’ stories? How does Jesus’ promise of blessing alter how you view this grief?

Dear God, when I’m awash in grief and sorrow, please help me to experience Your blessing even in the tears.

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mercy for You and Me
5 days ago

Mercy for You and Me

5 days ago
He will not always accuse, nor will he harbor his anger forever. — Psalm 103:9
Daily Bread
fbtw
Love That Forgives
6 days ago

Love That Forgives

6 days ago
Bear with each other and forgive one another. — Colossians 3:13
Daily Bread
fbtw
Fighting &ldquo;Flashy&rdquo; Things
7 days ago

Fighting “Flashy” Things

7 days ago
Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it. — Proverbs 22...
Daily Bread
fbtw
No Loss
8 days ago

No Loss

8 days ago
The kingdom of heaven is like treasure. Matthew 13:44
Daily Bread
fbtw
Lost, Found, Joy
9 days ago

Lost, Found, Joy

9 days ago
Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep. Luke 15:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Reaching Out
10 days ago

Reaching Out

10 days ago
He reached down from on high and took hold of me. — Psalm 18:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with