^

Daily Bread

Seven Minutes of Terror

The Philippine Star
January 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Seven Minutes of Terror

Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. — Hebrews 4:16

When the Mars rover Perseverance landed on that red planet on February 18, 2021, those monitoring its arrival endured “seven minutes of terror.” As the spacecraft ended its 292-million-mile journey, it went through a complex landing procedure it had to do on its own. Signals from Mars to Earth take several minutes, so NASA couldn’t hear from Perseverance during the landing. Not being in contact was frightening for the team who had put so much effort and resources into the mission.

Sometimes we may experience our own times of fear when we feel we’re not hearing from God—we pray but we don’t get answers. In Scripture, we find people getting answers to prayer quickly (see Daniel 9:20–23) and those not getting answers for a long time (see Hannah’s story in 1 Samuel 1:10–20). Perhaps the most poignant example of a delayed answer—one that surely struck terror in the hearts of Mary and Martha—was when they asked Jesus to help their sick brother Lazarus (John 11:3). Jesus delayed, and their brother died (vv. 6–7, 14–15). Yet four days later, Christ answered by resurrecting Lazarus (vv. 43–44).

Waiting for answers to our prayers can be difficult. But God can comfort and help as we “approach [His] throne of grace with confidence, . . . [that] we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Hebrews 4:16). — Dave Branon

 

 

What are you praying for, but the answer doesn’t seem to be coming? How can God increase your faith as you wait on Him?

Loving God, You know what’s on my heart. Please help me trust You as I await Your answer.

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lost, Found, Joy
6 days ago

Lost, Found, Joy

6 days ago
Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep. Luke 15:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Reaching Out
7 days ago

Reaching Out

7 days ago
He reached down from on high and took hold of me. — Psalm 18:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Coffee Breath
8 days ago

Coffee Breath

8 days ago
Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. — Ephesians 4:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
Love like Blazing Fire
9 days ago

Love like Blazing Fire

9 days ago
[Love] burns like blazing fire, like a mighty flame. — Song of Songs 8:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
But I&rsquo;m Telling You
10 days ago

But I’m Telling You

10 days ago
But I tell you, love your enemies. — Matthew 5:44
Daily Bread
fbtw
Heart Problem
11 days ago

Heart Problem

11 days ago
The Sovereign Lord says: Repent! Turn from your idols and renounce all your detestable practices! — Ezekiel 1...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with