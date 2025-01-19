^

Daily Bread

But I’m Telling You

The Philippine Star
January 19, 2025 | 12:00am
But Iâ€™m Telling You

But I tell you, love your enemies. — Matthew 5:44

“I know what they’re saying. But I’m telling you . . .” As a boy, I heard my mother give that speech a thousand times. The context was always peer pressure. She was trying to teach me not to follow the herd. I’m not a boy any longer, but herd mentality’s still alive and kicking. A current example is this phrase: “Only surround yourself with positive people.” Now while that phrase may be commonly heard, the question we must ask is: “Is that Christlike?”

“But I’m telling you . . .” Jesus uses that lead-in a number of times in Matthew 5. He knows full well what the world is constantly telling us. But His desire is that we live differently. In this case, He says, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (v. 44). Later in the New Testament, the apostle Paul uses that very word to describe guess who? That’s right: us—“while we were God’s enemies” (Romans 5:10). Far from some “do as I say, not as I do,” Jesus backed up His words with actions. He loved us, and gave His life for us.

What if Christ had only made room in His life for “positive people”? Where would that leave us? Thanks be to God that His love is no respecter of persons. For God so loved the world, and in His strength we are called to do likewise. — John Blase

 

 

When’s the last time someone extended love to you when you weren’t “positive”? What’s a tangible way today that you can show love to an enemy?

Father, it’s tempting to surround myself with only those who love me. But that’s not living, at least not the kind of living You desire for me. Help me to love even my enemies.

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
A New Beginning
5 days ago

A New Beginning

5 days ago
Save me, Lord, from lying lips and from deceitful tongues. — Psalm 120:2
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Crowd
6 days ago

The Crowd

6 days ago
I could wish that I myself were cursed and cut off from Christ for [my people’s] sake. Romans 9:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Rest of Our Story
7 days ago

The Rest of Our Story

7 days ago
Do not weep! See, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, . . . has triumphed. — Revelation 5:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Out of the Lions&rsquo; Den
8 days ago

Out of the Lions’ Den

8 days ago
My God sent his angel, and he shut the mouths of the lions. — Daniel 6:22
Daily Bread
fbtw
The God Who Redeems
9 days ago

The God Who Redeems

9 days ago
Do not fear, for I have redeemed you. Isaiah 43:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with