^

Daily Bread

A Nesting Place

The Philippine Star
January 5, 2025 | 12:00am
A Nesting Place

I am going there to prepare a place for you. — John 14:2

Sand martins—small birds related to swallows—dig their nests into riverbanks. Land development in South East England reduced their habitat, and the birds had fewer and fewer places to nest when they returned from their winter migration each year. Local conservationists sprang into action and built an enormous artificial sandbank to house them. With the help of a sand-sculpting firm, they molded sand to create a space for the birds to take up residence for years to come.

This gracious act of compassion vividly depicts the words Jesus used to console His disciples. After telling them He’d be leaving and that they wouldn’t be able to go with Him until later (John 13:36), He offered them the assurance that He’d “prepare a place for [them]” in heaven (14:2). Though they were rightly saddened that Jesus said He would leave them soon and that they could not follow Him, He encouraged them to look on this holy errand as part of His preparation to receive them—and us.

Without Jesus’ sacrificial work on the cross, the “many rooms” of the Father’s house wouldn’t be able to receive us (v. 2). Having gone before us in preparation, Christ assures us He’ll return and take those who trust in His sacrifice to be with Him. There we’ll take up residence with Him in a joyous eternity. — Kirsten Holmberg

 

 

When have you felt you weren’t “at home” in this life? What do you most look forward to about heaven?

Thank You, Jesus, for preparing a place for me in heaven with You.

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Finishing Strong
5 days ago

Finishing Strong

5 days ago
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. — 2 Timothy 4:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
Grace Amid the Chaos
6 days ago

Grace Amid the Chaos

6 days ago
They were glad when it grew calm, and he guided them to their desired haven. — Psalm 107:30
Daily Bread
fbtw
Just As I Am
7 days ago

Just As I Am

7 days ago
Jesus called his twelve disciples to him and gave them authority. — Matthew 10:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
In All Our Dealings
8 days ago

In All Our Dealings

8 days ago
Our conscience testifies that we have conducted ourselves . . . with integrity and godly sincerity. — 2 Corinthians...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Beating as One
9 days ago

Beating as One

9 days ago
In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.Genesis 1:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
When You&rsquo;re Afraid
10 days ago

When You’re Afraid

10 days ago
When the angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon, he said, “The Lord is with you, mighty warrior.” Judges 6:12 ...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with