^

Daily Bread

No Cursing

The Philippine Star
December 20, 2024 | 12:00am
No Cursing

A star will come out of Jacob; a scepter will rise out of Israel. — Numbers 24:17

William Shakespeare was a master of the insult, a “quality” that actor Barry Kraft adeptly leverages with his Shakespeare Insult Generator. The clever book consists of obscure insults drawn from Shakespeare’s plays. For instance, you might disparage someone by saying, “Thou thrasonical, logger-headed rampallian”—which is so much more creative than saying, “You brag a lot and you’re not very smart, you scoundrel!”

Kraft’s light-hearted book is in good fun. But an ancient king of Moab tried to pay a mysterious prophet not merely to insult the Israelites but to outright curse them. “Come and put a curse on these people,” King Balak told Balaam (Numbers 22:6). Instead, Balaam enraged the king by blessing the Hebrew people—multiple times (24:10). One of his blessings included this prophecy: “I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not near” (24:17). Clearly the individual in view is not yet on the scene, but just who is Balaam talking about? The next line holds a clue. “A star will come out of Jacob; a scepter will rise out of Israel” (v. 17). The “star” would one day lead wise men to the promised Child (Matthew 2:1–2).

An ancient Mesopotamian prophet who knew nothing of Messiah pointed the world to a future sign declaring His arrival. From an unlikely source came not cursing, but blessing. — Tim Gustafson

 

 

How does Numbers 24 help you see the Christmas story differently? How might it change the way you act when you encounter people opposing the work of God?

God, please give me eyes to see Your hand at work in all things.

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Friends for Life
5 days ago

Friends for Life

5 days ago
[Jonathan] was grieved at his father’s shameful treatment of David. — 1 Samuel 20:34
Daily Bread
fbtw
In His Hands
6 days ago

In His Hands

6 days ago
What is the way to the abode of light? And where does darkness reside? — Job 38:19
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Meaning of Life
7 days ago

The Meaning of Life

7 days ago
Death has been swallowed up in victory. 1 Corinthians 15:54
Daily Bread
fbtw
I Heard the Bells
8 days ago

I Heard the Bells

8 days ago
Why, my soul, are you downcast? . . . Put your hope in God. Psalm 43:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Clinging to What&rsquo;s Good
9 days ago

Clinging to What’s Good

9 days ago
Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. — Romans 12:9
Daily Bread
fbtw
Running to Our Shelter
10 days ago

Running to Our Shelter

10 days ago
The Lord is my rock, . . . He is my stronghold, my refuge and my savior. — 2 Samuel 22:2–3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with