Daily Bread

Radiant Drifters

The Philippine Star
August 20, 2024
Radiant Drifters

Let us live up to what we have already attained. — Philippians 3:16

Under the night sky in the spring of 2020, surfers rode bioluminescent waves along the coast of San Diego. These lightshows were caused by microscopic organisms called phytoplankton, a name derived from a Greek word meaning “wanderer” or “drifter.” During the day, the living organisms create red tides and capture sunlight that converts into chemical energy. When disturbed in the darkness, they produce an electric blue light.

Believers in Jesus are citizens of heaven who, much like the red-tide algae, live like wanderers or drifters on earth. When difficult circumstances disturb our well-laid plans, the Holy Spirit empowers us to respond like Jesus—the Light of the World—so we can reflect His radiant character in the darkness. According to Paul the apostle, nothing is more valuable than our intimacy with Christ and the righteousness that comes through our faith in Him (Philippians 3:8–9). His life proved that knowing Jesus and the power of His resurrection changes us, impacting the way we live and the way we respond when trials disrupt our lives (vv. 10–16).

When we spend time with God’s Son daily, the Holy Spirit equips us with the truth we need—enabling us to face every challenge on this earth in ways that reflect Christ’s character (vv. 17–21). We can be beacons of God’s love and hope, cutting through the darkness until the day He calls us home or comes again. — Xochitl Dixon

 

 

How has your perspective on life’s challenges changed as you’ve considered what Christ has done for you? What can you do to become radiant with the character of Christ?

Merciful Jesus, when difficult circumstances come, please shine through me and help me point others to You.

 

DAILY BREAD
Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Ephesians 4:2
[The Lord] will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. — Deuteronomy 31:8
Love your neighbor as yourself. — Luke 10:27
Lord, help us! — Joel 1:19 NLT
Oh, the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God! — Romans 11:33
Who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this? — Esther 4:14
