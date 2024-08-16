^

Daily Bread

Crushed and Beautiful

The Philippine Star
August 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Crushed and Beautiful

My sacrifice, O God, is a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart. Psalm 51:17

At first glance I dismissed the painting Consider the Lilies by Makoto Fujimura as a simple, monochromatic painting featuring a lily seemingly hiding in the background. However, the painting came alive when I learned it was actually painted with more than eighty layers of finely crushed minerals in a style of Japanese art known as Nihonga, a style Fujimura calls “slow art.” Looking closely reveals layers of complexity and beauty. Fujimura explains that he sees the gospel echoed in the technique of making “beauty through brokenness,” just as Jesus’ suffering brought the world wholeness and hope.

God loves to take aspects of our lives where we’ve been crushed and broken and create something new and beautiful. King David needed God’s help to repair the brokenness in his life caused by his own devastating actions. In Psalm 51, written after admitting to abusing his kingly power to take another man’s wife and arrange the murder of her husband, David offered God his “broken and contrite heart” (v. 17) and pleaded for mercy. The Hebrew word translated “contrite” is nidkeh, meaning “crushed.”

For God to refashion his heart (v. 10), David had to first offer Him the broken pieces. It was both an admission of sorrow and trust. David entrusted his heart to a faithful and forgiving God, who lovingly takes what’s been crushed and transforms it into something beautiful. Lisa M. Samra

 

 

What parts of your heart are crushed? How might you entrust your brokenness to God?

Dear God, I entrust my brokenness to You, believing that in Your time, You'll transform it into something truly beautiful.

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Untold Riches
5 days ago

Untold Riches

5 days ago
Oh, the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God! — Romans 11:33
Daily Bread
fbtw
Standing Boldly
6 days ago

Standing Boldly

6 days ago
Who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this? — Esther 4:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Humility Is the Truth
7 days ago

Humility Is the Truth

7 days ago
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up. James 4:10
Daily Bread
fbtw
Discerning Right Paths
8 days ago

Discerning Right Paths

8 days ago
Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it. Proverbs 22:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Strength to Let Go
9 days ago

Strength to Let Go

9 days ago
[The everlasting God] will not grow tired or weary. — Isaiah 40:28
Daily Bread
fbtw
Relinquishing Control to God
10 days ago

Relinquishing Control to God

10 days ago
I the Lord bring down the tall tree and make the low tree grow tall. — Ezekiel 17:24
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with