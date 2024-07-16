^

Daily Bread

Useless Without Love

The Philippine Star
July 16, 2024 | 12:00am
If I give all I possess to the poor . . . but do not have love, I gain nothing. — 1 Corinthians 13:3

After taking the pieces for my special-order table from the box and laying them out before me, I noticed something wasn’t quite right. The beautiful top for the table and other parts were accounted for, but it was missing one of the legs. Without all of the legs, I couldn’t assemble the table, rendering it useless.

It’s not just tables that are useless when missing one vital piece. In the book of 1 Corinthians, Paul reminded his readers that they were missing one essential component. The believers possessed many spiritual gifts but lacked love.

Using exaggerated language to emphasize his point, Paul wrote that even if his readers had all knowledge, if they gave away every single thing they owned, and even if they willingly suffered hardship, without the essential foundation of love, their actions would all amount to nothing (1 Corinthians 13:1–3). Paul encouraged them to always infuse their actions with love, movingly describing the beauty of a love that always protects, trusts, hopes, and perseveres (vv. 4–7).

As we use our spiritual gifts, perhaps to teach, encourage, or serve in our faith communities, remember that God’s design always calls for love. Otherwise, it’s like a table missing a leg. It can’t achieve the true purpose for which it was designed. — Lisa M. Samra

 

 

When have you experienced love being a missing ingredient? What is an example where love was integral?

Heavenly Father, it amazes me that You do everything in love. Help me learn to love like You.

True Freedom
5 days ago

True Freedom

5 days ago
No one should seek their own good, but the good of others. — 1 Corinthians 10:24
Watching Out for One Another
6 days ago

Watching Out for One Another

6 days ago
Show mercy and compassion to one another. — Zechariah 7:9
The Dream Team
7 days ago

The Dream Team

7 days ago
???????So in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others. — Romans 12:5
Food That Says I Love You
8 days ago

Food That Says I Love You

8 days ago
He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them. — Luke 22:19
Hurry Up and Wait
9 days ago

Hurry Up and Wait

9 days ago
Be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord. — Psalm 27:14
You Can Do It!
10 days ago

You Can Do It!

10 days ago
[Paul and Barnabas] returned to Lystra, Iconium and Antioch, strengthening the disciples and encouraging them to remain true...
