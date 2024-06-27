^

Daily Bread

God’s Provision

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Godâ��s Provision

Three-year-old Buddy and his mom went to church each week to help unload groceries from the food ministry truck. When Buddy overheard his mom telling his grandmother that the delivery truck broke down, he said, “Oh, no. How will they do food ministry?” His mom explained that the church would have to raise money to buy a new truck. Buddy smiled. “I have money,” he said, leaving the room. He returned with a plastic jar decorated with colorful stickers and filled with coins, which amounted to a little over $38. Though Buddy didn’t have much, God combined his sacrificial offering with gifts from others to provide a new refrigerated truck, so that the church could continue serving their community.

A small amount offered generously is always more than enough when placed in God’s hands. In 2 Kings 4, a poor widow asked the prophet Elisha for financial assistance. He told her to take inventory of her own resources, reach out to her neighbors for help, then follow his instructions (vv. 1–4). In a miraculous display of provision, God used the widow’s small amount of oil to fill all the jars she collected from her neighbors (vv. 5–6). Elisha told her, “Sell the oil and pay your debts. You and your sons can live on what is left” (v. 7).

When we focus on what we don’t have, we risk missing out on watching God do great things with what we do have. Xochitl Dixon

 

 

When has God multiplied your resources in a miraculous way? When has He used you to combine your resources with the gifts of others to meet a bigger need in your community?

Faithful Provider, please help me to be mindful and grateful as I faithfully manage and share all You’ve given me.

vuukle comment

DOG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Abundance Meets Need
5 days ago

Abundance Meets Need

5 days ago
Your plenty will supply what they need. — 2 Corinthians 8:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
God Fights for Us
6 days ago

God Fights for Us

6 days ago
[God] will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Trustworthy Love
7 days ago

Trustworthy Love

7 days ago
Love does no harm. — Romans 13:10
Daily Bread
fbtw
Fatherless No More
8 days ago

Fatherless No More

8 days ago
[God is] a father to the fatherless. — Psalm 68:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
How Are You?
9 days ago

How Are You?

9 days ago
Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing. — Luke 23:34
Daily Bread
fbtw
Planted in God
10 days ago

Planted in God

10 days ago
They will be like a tree planted by the water. — Jeremiah 17:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with