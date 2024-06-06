The Kindness of Candor

The pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice. Proverbs 27:9

“My dear friend, sometimes you sound holier than you really are.”

Those words were leveled with a direct gaze and gentle smile. Had they come from someone other than a close friend and mentor whose discernment I highly valued, my feelings might have been hurt. Instead, I winced and laughed at the same time, knowing that while his words “hit a nerve,” he was also right. Sometimes when I talked about my faith, I used jargon that didn’t sound natural, which gave the impression that I wasn’t being sincere. My friend loved me and was trying to help me be more effective in sharing with others what I genuinely believed. Looking back, I see it as some of the best advice I ever received.

“Wounds from a friend can be trusted,” Solomon wisely wrote, “but an enemy multiplies kisses” (Proverbs 27:6). My friend’s insights demonstrated the truth of that counsel. I was grateful he cared enough to tell me something I needed to hear, even though he knew it might not be easy to accept. Sometimes when someone tells you only what they think you want to hear, it isn’t helpful, because it can keep you from growing and developing in vital ways.

Candor can be kindness when measured out with genuine, humble love. May God give us the wisdom to receive it and impart it well, and so reflect His caring heart. James Banks

Why is it difficult for us to sometimes receive good but hard advice? How has someone been candid with you in a helpful and loving way?

Abba, Father, thank You for speaking truth to me through Scripture. Please help me to receive and give advice well by relying on You to lead me.