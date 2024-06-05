^

Daily Bread

Confident in God

The Philippine Star
June 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Confident in God

This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. — 1 John 5:14

A 2018 study of adults in the United Kingdom found that, on average, “they checked their smartphones every twelve minutes of the waking day.” But let’s be honest, this statistic seems extremely conservative when I consider how frequently I search Google to find the answer to a question or respond to endless alerts that come to my phone throughout the day. Many of us consistently look to our devices, confident they’ll provide what we need to keep us organized, informed, and connected.

As believers in Jesus, we have a resource infinitely better than a smartphone. God loves and cares for us intimately and desires for us to come to Him with our needs. The Bible says that when we pray, we can be confident “that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us” (1 John 5:14). By reading the Bible and storing God’s words in our hearts, we can pray assuredly for things that we know He already desires for us, including peace, wisdom, and faith that He’ll provide what we need (v. 15).

Sometimes it may seem like God doesn’t hear us when our situation doesn’t change. But we build our confidence in God by consistently turning to Him for help in every circumstance (Psalm 116:2). This allows us to grow in faith, trusting that although we may not get everything we desire, He’s promised to provide what we need in His perfect timing. — Kimya Loder

 

 

When have you lacked boldness when coming to God in prayer? How can you be confident and intentional in your prayers?

Dear heavenly Father, thank You that I can come confidently to You in prayer, trusting You to supply all my needs.

