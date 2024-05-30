^

Daily Bread

Healing for the Whole World

The Philippine Star
May 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Healing for the Whole World

God . . . reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation. 2 Corinthians 5:18

Tucked into a remote gorge in western Slovenia, a secret medical facility (Franja Partisan Hospital) housed an extensive staff that tended to thousands of wounded soldiers during World War II — all the while staying hidden from the Nazis. Though avoiding detection from numerous Nazi attempts to locate the facility is in itself a remarkable feat, even more remarkable is that the hospital (founded and run by the Slovenia resistance movement) cared for soldiers from both the Allied and Axis armies. The hospital welcomed everyone.

Scripture calls us to help the whole world to be spiritually healed. This means we need to have compassion for all—regardless of their views. Everyone, no matter their ideology, deserves Christ’s love and kindness. Paul insists that Jesus’ all-embracing love “compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all” (2 Corinthians 5:14). All of us suffer the sickness of sin. All of us are in desperate need of the healing of Jesus’ forgiveness. And He’s moved toward all of us in order to heal us.

Then, in a surprising move, God entrusted us with “the message of reconciliation” (v. 19). God invites us to tend to wounded and broken people (like us). We participate in healing work where the sick are made healthy through union with Him. And this reconciliation, this healing, is for all who will receive it. Winn Collier

 

 

Who are the people you think God won’t (or shouldn’t) heal? Where might He call you to be a reconciler and a healer?

God, I need healing. And so it shouldn’t surprise me that everyone else needs healing too. Help me be part of Your healing of others.

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Run Away
5 days ago

Run Away

5 days ago
How then would the Scriptures be fulfilled that say it must happen in this way? — Matthew 26:54
Daily Bread
fbtw
Generous Giving
6 days ago

Generous Giving

6 days ago
Do not go over your vineyard a second time or pick up the grapes that have fallen. Leave them for the poor and the foreigner....
Daily Bread
fbtw
In the End
7 days ago

In the End

7 days ago
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
Something Deep and Binding
8 days ago

Something Deep and Binding

8 days ago
God created mankind in his own image. — Genesis 1:27
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Fruit Sells the Tree
9 days ago

The Fruit Sells the Tree

9 days ago
The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. —...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Refreshed at Simon&rsquo;s House
10 days ago

Refreshed at Simon’s House

10 days ago
They refreshed my spirit and yours also. — 1 Corinthians 16:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with