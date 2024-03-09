^

Daily Bread

All Creatures Great and Small

The Philippine Star
March 9, 2024 | 12:00am
All Creatures Great and Small

You, Lord, preserve both people and animals. — Psalm 36:6

Michelle Grant trained a baby beaver named Timber to return to the wild. When she took him for swims in a pond, he’d come back to her kayak to snuggle and rub noses. One morning Timber didn’t return. Michelle scoured the pond for six hours before giving up. Weeks later she found a beaver skull. Assuming it was Timber, she began to cry.

My soul ached for Michelle and Timber. I told myself, “Snap out of it. He’s just a large, aquatic rodent.” But the truth is, I cared—and so does God. His love reaches high to the heavens and down to the smallest creature, part of the creation He calls us to steward well (Genesis 1:28). He preserves “both people and animals” (Psalm 36:6), providing “food for the cattle and for the young ravens” (147:9).

One day Michelle was kayaking in a neighbor’s pond and—surprise—there was Timber! He’d found a beaver family and was helping them raise two kits. He surfaced beside Michelle’s kayak. She smiled, “You look well. You have a beautiful family.” He cooed, splashed his tail, and swam to his new mom.

I love happy endings, especially my own! Jesus promised that as His Father feeds the birds, so He will supply whatever we need (Matthew 6:25–26). Not one sparrow falls “to the ground outside your Father’s care. . . . So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows” (10:29–31). — Mike Wittmer

 

 

What care do you need to give to your heavenly Father? What need of others might He want you to meet?

Father, I lift up my cares and worries to You.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Unshakable Faith
5 days ago

Unshakable Faith

5 days ago
Life does not consist in an abundance of possessions. — Luke 12:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
Encouraged in God
6 days ago

Encouraged in God

6 days ago
Saul’s son Jonathan went to David . . . and helped him find strength in God. — 1 Samuel 23:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Managing Our Gifts
7 days ago

Managing Our Gifts

7 days ago
Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others. — 1 Peter 4:10
Daily Bread
fbtw
A Friendly Conversation
8 days ago

A Friendly Conversation

8 days ago
[Pray for me] that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel. Ephesians 6:19
Daily Bread
fbtw
Even Leviticus
9 days ago

Even Leviticus

9 days ago
You are to be holy to me because I, the Lord, am holy. Leviticus 20:26
Daily Bread
fbtw
Choosing Celebration
10 days ago

Choosing Celebration

10 days ago
A heart at peace gives life to the body, but envy rots the bones. — [Proverbs 14:30]
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with