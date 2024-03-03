^

Daily Bread

Encouraged in God

The Philippine Star
March 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Encouraged in God

Saul’s son Jonathan went to David . . . and helped him find strength in God. — 1 Samuel 23:16

In 1925, Langston Hughes, an aspiring writer working as a busboy at a hotel, discovered that a poet he admired (Vachel Lindsey) was staying there as a guest. Hughes shyly slipped Lindsey some of his own poetry, which Lindsey later praised enthusiastically at a public reading. Lindsey’s encouragement resulted in Hughes receiving a university scholarship, furthering him on his way to his own successful writing career.

A little encouragement can go a long way, especially when God is in it. Scripture tells of an incident when David was on the run from King Saul, who was trying “to take his life.” Saul’s son Jonathan sought David out “and helped him find strength in God. ‘Don’t be afraid,’ he said. ‘My father Saul will not lay a hand on you. You will be king over Israel’ ” (1 Samuel 23:15–17).

Jonathan was right. David would be king. The key to the effective encouragement Jonathan offered is found in the simple phrase “in God” (v. 16). Through Jesus, God gives us “eternal encouragement and good hope” (2 Thessalonians 2:16). As we humble ourselves before Him, He lifts us as no other can.

All around us are people who need the encouragement God gives. If we seek them out as Jonathan sought David and gently point them to God through a kind word or action, He’ll do the rest. Regardless of what this life may hold, a bright future in eternity awaits those who trust in Him. — James Banks

 

 

How did someone provide special encouragement to you in your faith journey? What can you do to strengthen someone’s faith today?

Loving God, there’s nothing like the encouragement You give. Please give me opportunities to help others find new strength in You.

 

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org, 
and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.

 

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The joy of good news
5 days ago

The joy of good news

5 days ago
The Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news. — Isaiah 61:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Part of the Family
6 days ago

Part of the Family

6 days ago
You are no longer foreigners and strangers, but fellow citizens with God’s people and also members of his household....
Daily Bread
fbtw
Avoid the door
7 days ago

Avoid the door

7 days ago
Keep to a path far from her, do not go near the door of her house. — Proverbs 5:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Follow the Leader
8 days ago

Follow the Leader

8 days ago
Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ. — 1 Corinthians 11:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
The challenge of the stars
9 days ago

The challenge of the stars

9 days ago
What is mankind that you are mindful of them? — Psalm 8:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Love your loved ones
10 days ago

Love your loved ones

10 days ago
If he comes to you, welcome him. Colossians 4:10
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with