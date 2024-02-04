^

Daily Bread

The wonder of creation

The Philippine Star
February 4, 2024 | 12:00am
The wonder of creation

Then God said, “Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with seed in it.” — Genesis 1:11

While Tim was hiking on Root Glacier in Alaska, he came across something he’d not seen before. Though Tim studies glaciers professionally, the vast number of small balls of moss were completely unfamiliar to him. After tracking the bright green balls for many years, Tim and his colleagues discovered that, unlike moss on trees, the “glacier mice” are unattached and—even more surprisingly—move in unison, like a herd or flock. At first, Tim and his colleagues suspected they were blown by the wind or were rolling downhill, but their research ruled out those guesses.

They haven’t yet discovered exactly how the moss balls move. Such mysteries highlight God’s creativity. In His work of creation, God appointed the land to “produce vegetation” in the form of plants and trees (Genesis 1:11). His design included glacier mice too, though most of us won’t see them firsthand unless we visit a glacier that provides a suitable environment for them.

Glacier mice have been charming scientists with their fuzzy green presence since their discovery in the 1950s. When God observed the vegetation He’d created, He declared “that it was good” (v. 12). We’re surrounded by God’s botanical designs, each demonstrating His creative powers and inviting us to worship Him. We can delight in each of the trees and plants He’s made—for they are good! — Kirsten Holmberg

 

 

When has something in God’s creation brought you joy? What aspect of His creative work most prompts you to worship?

Thank You, God, for the wonder of Your creation and the privilege to learn about You through it.

