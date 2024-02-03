A Fresh Start

If anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here! — 2 Corinthians 5:17

Chinese New Year celebrations are observed by Chinese families everywhere. These festivities are tied to the lunar calendar, usually falling somewhere in late January to mid-February. These times for family reunions come with many traditions—some of great significance. Buying and donning new clothes, giving our homes a good cleaning, and paying off outstanding debts remind us we’re putting the past behind and starting the year with a clean slate.

These traditions also remind me of our new life in Christ. No matter who we used to be or what we’ve done, we can put it all behind us. We can stop beating ourselves up over our past and let go of the guilt, knowing we’re completely forgiven because of Jesus’ death on the cross. And we can start afresh, knowing we can rely on the Holy Spirit to daily transform us to be more like Jesus.

That’s why Paul reminds believers “the old has gone, the new is here!” (2 Corinthians 5:17). We too can say this because of the simple but powerful truth: God has reconciled us to Himself through Christ and no longer counts our sins against us (v. 19).

Others around us may not be willing to forget our past wrongdoing, but we can take heart that in God’s eyes we’re no longer condemned (Romans 8:1). As Paul points out, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” (v. 31). Let’s enjoy the fresh start He’s given us through Jesus. — Leslie Koh

How can you remind yourself that you’re fully forgiven because of Jesus’ death on the cross? How can you encourage new believers to start life afresh?

Thank You, Jesus, for Your saving work on the cross that reconciles me to God and gives me a new life in You.

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org,

and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.