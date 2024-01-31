^

Daily Bread

Unapologetic tears

The Philippine Star
January 31, 2024 | 12:00am
Unapologetic tears

As she stood behind him at his feet weeping, she began to wet his feet with her tears. — Luke 7:38

“I’m sorry,” Karen said, apologizing for her flowing tears. After the death of her husband, she stretched herself to care for her teenage kids. When men from church provided a weekend camping excursion to entertain them and give her a break, Karen wept with gratitude, apologizing over and over for her tears.

Why do so many of us apologize for our tears? Simon, a Pharisee, invited Jesus to dinner. In the middle of the meal, as Jesus reclined at the table, a woman who had lived a sinful life brought an alabaster jar of perfume. “As she stood behind [Jesus] at his feet weeping, she began to wet his feet with her tears. Then she wiped them with her hair, kissed them and poured perfume on them” (Luke 7:38). Unapologetically, this woman freely expressed her love and then unwound her hair to dry Jesus’ feet. Overflowing with gratitude and love for Jesus, she topped off her tears with perfumed kisses—actions that contrasted with those of the proper but cold-hearted host.

Jesus’ response? He praised her exuberant expression of love and proclaimed her “forgiven” (vv. 44–48).

We may be tempted to squelch tears of gratitude when they threaten to overflow. But God made us emotional beings, and we can use our feelings to honor Him. Like the woman in Luke’s gospel, let’s unapologetically express our love for our good God who provides for our needs and freely receives our thankful response. — Elisa Morgan

 

 

How can you freely express your gratitude to God through your emotions today? How might you make others feel comfortable about sharing their tears?

Loving God, thank You for Your grace in providing for my needs! I pour out my gratitude to You today.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
True Happiness
5 days ago

True Happiness

5 days ago
I know that there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live. Ecclesiastes 3:12
Daily Bread
fbtw
Loving God
6 days ago

Loving God

6 days ago
We know and rely on the love God has for us. 1 John 4:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
The potter&rsquo;s wheel
7 days ago

The potter’s wheel

7 days ago
The pot he was shaping from the clay was marred in his hands; so the potter formed it into another pot, shaping it as seemed...
Daily Bread
fbtw
This Is Grace
8 days ago

This Is Grace

8 days ago
God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Messiah. — Acts 2:36
Daily Bread
fbtw
Hiding from God
9 days ago

Hiding from God

9 days ago
The Lord God called to the man, “Where are you?” — Genesis 3:9
Daily Bread
fbtw
Give while you live
10 days ago

Give while you live

10 days ago
As long as it is day, we must do the works of him who sent me. — John 9:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with