^

Daily Bread

Heroes, Tyrants, and Jesus

The Philippine Star
December 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Heroes, Tyrants, and Jesus

I resolved to know nothing while I was with you except Jesus Christ and him crucified. [1 Corinthians 2:2]

Beethoven was angry. He’d intended to name his Third Symphony “The Bonaparte.” In an age of religious and political tyranny, he saw Napoleon as a hero of the people and champion of freedom. But when the French general declared himself emperor, the celebrated composer changed his mind. Denouncing his former hero as a rascal and tyrant, he rubbed so hard to erase Bonaparte’s name that he left a hole in the original score.

Early believers in Jesus must have been disappointed when their hopes of political reform were dashed. He’d stirred hopes of life without the tyranny of Caesar’s heavy-handed taxes and military presence. Yet, decades later, Rome still ruled the world. Jesus’ messengers were left with fears and weakness. His disciples were marked by immaturity and infighting (1 Corinthians 1:11–12; 3:1–3).

But there was a difference. Paul saw beyond what remained unchanged. His letters began, ended, and overflowed with the name of Christ. Christ resurrected. Christ with a promise to return in power. Christ in judgment of everything and everyone. First and foremost, however, Paul wanted believers in Jesus to be grounded in the meaning and implications of Him crucified (2:2; 13:1–13).

The love expressed in Jesus’ sacrifice made Him a different kind of leader. As Lord and Savior of the world, His cross changes everything. The name of Jesus will forever be known and praised above every name.

— Mart DeHaan

 

 

How is Jesus different from other leaders? Can you identify with Paul’s recall of his own weakness and fear? How does Jesus help you with that?

Father, please help me to see Your heart in the sacrifice of Your Son.

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Perfect Name
5 days ago

The Perfect Name

5 days ago
The Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel. Isaiah...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Cheerful giver
6 days ago

Cheerful giver

6 days ago
Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Illustrating Scripture
7 days ago

Illustrating Scripture

7 days ago
We will tell the next generation the praiseworthy deeds of the Lord, his power, and the wonders he has done. — Psalm...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Generation Now
8 days ago

Generation Now

8 days ago
Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and prayed to the Lord. — 2 Kings 20:2    
Daily Bread
fbtw
True identity
9 days ago

True identity

9 days ago
See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! — 1 John 3:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Celebrating Diversity
10 days ago

Celebrating Diversity

10 days ago
How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity! — Psalm 133:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with