Daily Bread

Nothing can separate

The Philippine Star
November 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? — Romans 8:35

When Pris’ father, a pastor, answered God’s call to pioneer a mission on a small island in Indonesia, Pris’ family found themselves living in a rundown shack once used to house animals. Pris remembers the family celebrating Christmas sitting on the floor and singing praises while rainwater dripped through the thatched roof. But her father reminded her, “Pris, just because we are poor doesn’t mean God doesn’t love us.”

Some may see a life blessed by God as one that’s filled with riches, health, and longevity. So in times of hardship, they may wonder if they’re still loved by Him. But in Romans 8:31–39, Paul reminds us that nothing can separate us from Jesus’ love—including trouble, hardship, persecution, and famine (v. 35). This is the foundation for a truly blessed life: God showed His love for us by sending His Son Jesus to die for our sins (v. 32). Christ rose from death and is now sitting “at the right hand” of the Father, interceding for us (v. 34).

In times of suffering, we can hold fast to the comforting truth that our life is rooted in what Christ has done for us. Nothing—“neither death nor life . . . nor anything else in all creation” (vv. 38–39)—can separate us from His love. Whatever our circumstance, whatever our hardship, may we be reminded that God is with us and that nothing can separate us from Him. — Yohana Ang

 

 

How can you remind yourself that nothing can separate you from Jesus’ love? How can knowing this truth change the way you respond to life’s challenges?

Heavenly Father, open my eyes and heart to understand more of Your love, and help me realize that Your love is enough for my life.

Sing praise to God
5 days ago

Sing praise to God

5 days ago
Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done. — 1 Chronicles 16:8
The Jesus label
6 days ago

The Jesus label

6 days ago
Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus. — Colossians 3:17
A Glossary for Grief
7 days ago

A Glossary for Grief

7 days ago
Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” — Luke 23:46
Finding joy in the meaningless
8 days ago

Finding joy in the meaningless

8 days ago
When I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I had toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the...
Rainy days
9 days ago

Rainy days

9 days ago
A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed. — Proverbs 11:25
Comfort shared
10 days ago

Comfort shared

10 days ago
We can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. — 2 Corinthians 1:4
