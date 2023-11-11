^

Daily Bread

Good news

The Philippine Star
November 11, 2023 | 12:00am
Good news

We tell you the good news: What God promised our ancestors he has fulfilled for us. — Acts 13:32–33

In 1941, as Hitler’s reign was expanding across Europe, novelist John Steinbeck was asked to help with the war effort. He wasn’t asked to fight or visit troops on the frontline, but to instead write a story. The result was The Moon Is Down, a novel about a peaceful land that gets invaded by an evil regime. Printed on underground presses and secretly distributed throughout occupied countries, the novel sent a message: The Allies were coming, and by imitating the novel’s characters, readers could help secure their freedom. Through The Moon Is Down, Steinbeck brought good news to people under Nazi rule—their liberation was near.

Like the characters in Steinbeck’s story, Jews in the first century were an occupied people under brutal Roman rule. But centuries before, God had promised to send an Ally to liberate them and bring peace to the world (Isaiah 11). Joy erupted when that Ally arrived! “We tell you the good news,” Paul said. “What God promised our ancestors he has fulfilled for us . . . by raising up Jesus” (Acts 13:32–33). Through Jesus’ resurrection and offer of forgiveness, the world’s restoration had begun (vv. 38–39; Romans 8:21).

Since then, this story has spread throughout the globe, bringing peace and freedom wherever it’s embraced. Jesus has been raised from the dead. Our liberation from sin and evil has begun. In Him we’re free! — Sheridan Voysey

 

 

Compared to other rulers, how does Jesus bring peace to the world?

How can you join Him in this work?

Jesus, my ultimate Ally, I surrender to Your rightful rule.

 

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org, and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
A Glossary for Grief
5 days ago

A Glossary for Grief

5 days ago
Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” — Luke 23:46
Daily Bread
fbtw
Finding joy in the meaningless
6 days ago

Finding joy in the meaningless

6 days ago
When I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I had toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Rainy days
7 days ago

Rainy days

7 days ago
A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed. — Proverbs 11:25
Daily Bread
fbtw
Comfort shared
8 days ago

Comfort shared

8 days ago
We can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. — 2 Corinthians 1:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Ring the bell
10 days ago

Ring the bell

10 days ago
Shout to God with cries of joy. — Psalm 47:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Redeeming the season
11 days ago

Redeeming the season

11 days ago
He made the moon to mark the seasons. — Psalm 104:19
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with