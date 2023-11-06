^

Daily Bread

A Glossary for Grief

The Philippine Star
November 6, 2023 | 12:00am
A Glossary for Grief

Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” — Luke 23:46

When Hugh and DeeDee released their only child to heaven, they struggled with what to call themselves in the aftermath. There's no specific word in the English language to describe a parent who has lost a child. A wife without her husband is a widow. A husband without his wife is a widower. A child bereft of parents is an orphan. A parent whose child has died is an undefined hollow of hurt.

Miscarriage. Sudden infant death. Suicide. Illness. Accident. Death steals a child from this world and then robs the surviving parents of an expressed identity.

Yet God Himself understands such devastating grief as His only Son, Jesus, called to Him while dying on the cross, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit” (Luke 23:46). God was Father before Jesus’ earthly birth and remained Father when Jesus released His final breath. God continued as Father when the still body of His Son was laid in a tomb. God lives on today as Father of a risen Son who brings every parent the hope that a child can live again.

What do you call a heavenly Father who sacrifices His Son for the universe? For you and for me? Father. Still, Father. When there are no words in the glossary of grief to describe the pain of loss, God is our Father and calls us His children (1 John 3:1). — Elisa Morgan


 

How does it shape your heart to realize that God remains your Father and calls you His child—always? How might this thought comfort you?

Dear heavenly Father, thank You for being my Father and claiming me as Your child.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Redeeming the season
6 days ago

Redeeming the season

6 days ago
He made the moon to mark the seasons. — Psalm 104:19
Daily Bread
fbtw
A new calling
7 days ago

A new calling

7 days ago
He has saved us and called us to a holy life. — 2 Timothy 1:9
Daily Bread
fbtw
God sings over you
8 days ago

God sings over you

8 days ago
[God] will rejoice over you with singing. — Zephaniah 3:17
Daily Bread
fbtw
Is god listening?
9 days ago

Is god listening?

9 days ago
If we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. — 1 John 5:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
A Purpose in Suffering
10 days ago

A Purpose in Suffering

10 days ago
I am angry with you and your two friends, because you have not spoken the truth about me, as my servant Job has. Job 42:...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Set Apart
11 days ago

Set Apart

11 days ago
Paul was . . . set apart for the gospel of God. Romans 1:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with