^

Daily Bread

Finding joy in the meaningless

The Philippine Star
November 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Finding joy in the meaningless

When I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I had toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the wind. — Ecclesiastes 2:11

In 2010, James Ward, the creator of the blog “I Like Boring Things,” launched a conference called the “Boring Conference.” It’s a one-day celebration of the mundane, the ordinary, and the overlooked. In the past, speakers have addressed seemingly meaningless topics like sneezing, sounds that vending machines make, and inkjet printers of 1999. Ward knows the topics may be boring, but the speakers can take a mundane subject and make it interesting, meaningful, and even joyful.

Several millennia ago, Solomon, the wisest of kings, launched his own search for joy in the meaningless and mundane. He pursued work, bought flocks, built wealth, acquired singers, and constructed buildings (Ecclesiastes 2:4–9). Some of these pursuits were honorable and some were not. Ultimately, in his pursuit of meaning, the king found nothing but boredom (v. 11). Solomon maintained a worldview that didn’t press beyond the limits of human experience to include God. Ultimately, however, he realized that he’d find joy in the mundane only when he remembered and worshiped God (12:1–7).

When we find ourselves in the whirlwind of tedium, let’s launch our own daily mini-conference, as we “remember [our] Creator” (v. 1)—the God who fills the mundane with meaning. As we remember and worship Him, we’ll find wonder in the ordinary, gratitude in the mundane, and joy in the seemingly meaningless things of life. — Marvin Williams

 

 

Why is it so hard to find meaning in things that can never satisfy? How do you need to reprioritize your commitment to and worship of God so you can find your meaning in Him?

God, take the unremarkable moments of my life and infuse them with Your joy and wonder.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
A new calling
6 days ago

A new calling

6 days ago
He has saved us and called us to a holy life. — 2 Timothy 1:9
Daily Bread
fbtw
God sings over you
7 days ago

God sings over you

7 days ago
[God] will rejoice over you with singing. — Zephaniah 3:17
Daily Bread
fbtw
Is god listening?
8 days ago

Is god listening?

8 days ago
If we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. — 1 John 5:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
A Purpose in Suffering
9 days ago

A Purpose in Suffering

9 days ago
I am angry with you and your two friends, because you have not spoken the truth about me, as my servant Job has. Job 42:...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Set Apart
10 days ago

Set Apart

10 days ago
Paul was . . . set apart for the gospel of God. Romans 1:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
The testing
11 days ago

The testing

11 days ago
Some time later God tested Abraham. — Genesis 22:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with