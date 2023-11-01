^

Daily Bread

Ring the bell

The Philippine Star
November 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Ring the bell

Shout to God with cries of joy. — Psalm 47:1

After an astounding thirty rounds of radiation treatments, Darla was finally pronounced cancer-free. As part of hospital tradition, she was eager to ring the “cancer-free bell” that marked the end of her treatment and celebrated her clean bill of health. Darla was so enthusiastic and vigorous in her celebratory ringing that the rope actually detached from the bell! Peals of joyous laughter ensued.

Darla’s story brings a smile to my face and gives me a sense of what the psalmist might have envisioned when he invited the Israelites to celebrate God’s work in their lives. The writer encouraged them to “clap [their] hands,” “shout to God,” and “sing praises” because God had routed their enemies and chosen the Israelites as His beloved people (Psalm 47:1, 6).

God doesn’t always grant us victory over our struggles in this life, whether health-related or financial or relational. He’s worthy of our worship and praise in even those circumstances because we can trust that He’s still “seated on his holy throne” (v. 8). When He does bring us to a place of healing—at least in a way we recognize in this earthly life—it’s cause for great celebration. We may not have a physical bell to ring, but we can joyfully celebrate His goodness to us with the same kind of exuberance Darla showed. — Kirsten Holmberg

 

 

How do you show your gratitude to God? What good work has He done in your life recently that merits celebration?

Thank You, God, for Your many gifts to me. I shout my praises to You and clap my hands in celebration of Your work in my life.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
A Purpose in Suffering
5 days ago

A Purpose in Suffering

5 days ago
I am angry with you and your two friends, because you have not spoken the truth about me, as my servant Job has. Job 42:...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Set Apart
6 days ago

Set Apart

6 days ago
Paul was . . . set apart for the gospel of God. Romans 1:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
The testing
7 days ago

The testing

7 days ago
Some time later God tested Abraham. — Genesis 22:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Talk, trust, feel
8 days ago

Talk, trust, feel

8 days ago
The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear. — Romans 8:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
Wise Christians
9 days ago

Wise Christians

9 days ago
The people of this world are more shrewd in dealing with their own kind than are the people of the light. — Luke 1...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with