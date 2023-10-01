^

Daily Bread

What’s your name?

The Philippine Star
October 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Whatâ��s your name?

I will also give that person a white stone with a new name written on it. — Revelation 2:17

Someone said we go through life with three names: the name our parents gave us, the name others give us (our reputation), and the name we give ourselves (our character). The name others give us matters, as “a good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold” (Proverbs 22:1). But while reputation is important, character matters more.

There’s yet another name that’s even more important. Jesus told the Christians in Pergamum that though their reputation had suffered some well-deserved hits, He had a new name reserved in heaven for those who fight back and conquer temptation. “To the one who is victorious, I will give . . . a white stone with a new name written on it, known only to the one who receives it” (Revelation 2:17).

We aren’t sure why Jesus promised a white stone. Is it an award for winning? A token for admission to the messianic banquet? Perhaps it’s similar to what jurors once used to vote for acquittal. We simply don’t know. Whatever it is, God promises our new name will wipe away our shame (see Isaiah 62:1–5).

Our reputation may be tattered, and our character may be seemingly beyond repair. But neither name ultimately defines us. It’s not what others call you nor even what you call yourself that matters. You are who Jesus says you are. Live into your new name. — Mike Wittmer

 

 

How does your reputation match up against your character? How well is your character reflecting who you are in Jesus?

Father, I believe I am who You say I am. Help me to live as Your child. To better understand the book of Revelation.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Rest well
5 days ago

Rest well

5 days ago
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. — Matthew 11:28
Daily Bread
fbtw
God knows we feel
6 days ago

God knows we feel

6 days ago
By day the Lord directs his love, at night his song is with me — a prayer to the God of my life. — PSALM 42:...
Daily Bread
fbtw
The whatevers
7 days ago

The whatevers

7 days ago
Brothers and sisters, whatever . . . is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. — Philippians 4:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
No misunderstanding
8 days ago

No misunderstanding

8 days ago
We know that in all things God works for the good  of those who love him. Romans 8:28
Daily Bread
fbtw
No misunderstanding
9 days ago

No misunderstanding

9 days ago
We know that in all things God works for the good  of those who love him. Romans 8:28
Daily Bread
fbtw
Truth, lies, and vigilantes
10 days ago

Truth, lies, and vigilantes

10 days ago
Do not spread false reports. Exodus 23:1
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with