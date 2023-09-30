All that you need

^

Daily Bread

The Philippine Star
September 30, 2023 | 12:00am
God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. — PSALM 73:26

Seated at the dining room table, I gazed at the happy chaos around me. Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews were enjoying the food and being together at our family reunion. I was enjoying it all, too. But one thought pierced my heart: You’re the only woman here with no children, with no family to call your own.

Many single women like me have similar experiences. In my culture, an Asian culture where marriage and children are highly valued, not having a family of one’s own can bring a sense of incompleteness. It can feel like you’re lacking something that defines who you are and makes you whole.

That’s why the truth of God being my “portion” is so comforting to me (Psalm 73:26). When the tribes of Israel were given their allotments of land, the priestly tribe of Levi was assigned none. Instead, God promised that He Himself would be their portion and inheritance (Deuteronomy 10:9). They could find complete satisfaction in Him and trust Him to supply their every need.

For some of us, the sense of lack may have nothing to do with family. Perhaps we yearn for a better job or higher academic achievement. Regardless of our circumstances, we can embrace God as our portion. He makes us whole. In Him, we have no lack. — Karen Huang

 

 

What’s one thing lacking in your life that you feel would make you  whole?

How can you surrender it to God and find satisfaction in Him as your portion?

Father, thank You for making me complete in Christ.

Help me to say along with the psalmist, “As for me, it is good  to be near God” — PSALM 73:28.

 

