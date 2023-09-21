^

Daily Bread

Truth, lies, and vigilantes

The Philippine Star
September 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Truth, lies, and vigilantes

Do not spread false reports.  Exodus 23:1

During the 2018 baseball season, a Chicago Cubs coach wanted to give a baseball to a young boy sitting by the dugout. But when the coach tossed the ball toward him, a man scooped it up instead. Video of the event went viral. News outlets and social media skewered this “brute” of a man. Except viewers didn’t know the whole story. Earlier, the man had helped the young boy snag a foul ball, and they agreed to share any additional balls that came their way. Unfortunately, it took twenty-four hours before the true story emerged. The mob had already done its damage, demonizing an innocent man.

Too often, we think we have all the facts when we only have fragments. In our modern gotcha culture, with snippets of dramatic video and inflamed tweets, it’s easy to condemn people without hearing the full story. However, Scripture warns us not to “spread false reports” (Exodus 23:1). We must do everything possible to confirm the truth before leveling accusations, making sure not to participate in lies. We should be cautious whenever a vigilante spirit takes hold, whenever passions ignite and waves of judgment swell. We want to safeguard ourselves from “follow[ing] the crowd in doing wrong” (v. 2).

As believers in Jesus, may God help us not to spread falsehoods. May He provide what we need to exhibit wisdom and to make certain our words are actually true. Winn Collier

 

 

Take a moment to recollect a time when someone was

falsely accused. What was the damage, and how was the wrong

made right?

God, with things moving so fast these days, it’s often hard to know

what’s real. Help me to listen, pay attention, and speak

only the truth.

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
From mess to message
5 days ago

From mess to message

5 days ago
Tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he has had mercy on you. — MARK 5:19 ]
Daily Bread
fbtw
God&rsquo;s molded instruments
6 days ago

God’s molded instruments

6 days ago
We are the clay, you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand. — ISAIAH 64:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Outside the camp
7 days ago

Outside the camp

7 days ago
Jesus also suffered outside the city gate to make the  people holy through his own blood.  Hebrews 13:12
Daily Bread
fbtw
A living document
8 days ago

A living document

8 days ago
Blessed is the one . . . whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. — Psalm...
Daily Bread
fbtw
A great act of love
9 days ago

A great act of love

9 days ago
Consequently, just as one trespass resulted in condemnation for all people, so also one righteous act resulted in justification...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with