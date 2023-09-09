^

Daily Bread

Hotel corona

The Philippine Star
September 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Hotel corona

Christ’s love compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all . . . . From now on we regard no one from a worldly point of view. — 2 CORINTHIANS 5:14, 16

The Dan Hotel in Jerusalem became known by a different name in 2020 — “Hotel Corona.” The government dedicated the hotel to patients recovering from COVID-19, and the hotel became known as a rare site of joy and unity during a difficult time. Since the residents already had the virus, they were free to sing, dance, and laugh together. And they did! In a country where tensions between different political and religious groups run high, the shared crisis created a space where people could learn to see each other as human beings first — and even become friends.

It’s natural, normal even, for us to be drawn toward those we see as similar to us, people we suspect share similar experiences and values to our own. But as the apostle Paul often emphasized, the gospel is a challenge to any barriers between human beings that we see as “normal” (2 Corinthians 5:15). Through the lens of the gospel, we see a bigger picture than our differences — a shared brokenness and a shared longing and need to experience healing in God’s love.

If we believe that “one died for all,” then we can also no longer be content with surface-level assumptions about others. Instead, “Christ’s love compels us” (v. 14) to share His love and mission with those God loves more than we can imagine — all of us. — Monica La Rose

 

 

When do you find yourself most prone to forget the “bigger picture” of your shared humanity with others?

What helps remind you of our equal brokenness and need for Jesus’ love?

In hard times, Jesus, thank You for those moments when I see a glimmer of breathtaking beauty through the love and joy of others.

Help me to live each day this way, regarding “no one from a worldly point of view.”

 

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org, and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Man of prayer
5 days ago

Man of prayer

5 days ago
Pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. — 1 THESSALONIANS...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Empty hands
6 days ago

Empty hands

6 days ago
His father saw him and was filled with compassion for him. — Luke 15:20
Daily Bread
fbtw
Fix up time
7 days ago

Fix up time

7 days ago
Be made new in the attitude of your minds. — Ephesians 4:23
Daily Bread
fbtw
The big story of the Bible
8 days ago

The big story of the Bible

8 days ago
All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness. 2 Timothy ...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Sharing Jesus
9 days ago

Sharing Jesus

9 days ago
Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done.  Isaiah 12:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Mercy and grace
10 days ago

Mercy and grace

10 days ago
[Josiah] began to seek the God of his father David. — 2 Chronicles 34:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with