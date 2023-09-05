^

Daily Bread

Help from the Holy Spirit

The Philippine Star
September 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Help from the Holy Spirit

Return, faithless people. I will cure you of backsliding. — Jeremiah 3:22

While my classmates and I used to skip the occasional lecture in university, everyone always made sure to attend Professor Chris’ lecture the week before the year-end exams. That was when he would unfailingly drop big hints about the exam questions he’d set.

I always wondered why he did that, until I realized that Prof Chris genuinely wanted us to do well. He had high standards, but he would help us meet them. All we had to do was show up and listen so we could prepare properly.

It struck me that God is like that too. God can’t compromise His standards, but because He deeply desires us to be like He is, He’s given us the Holy Spirit to help us meet those standards.

In Jeremiah 3:11–14, God urged unfaithful Israel to acknowledge their guilt and return to Him. But knowing how stubborn and weak they were, He would help them. He promised to cure their back-sliding ways (v. 22), and He sent shepherds to teach and guide them (v. 15).

How comforting it is to know that no matter how big the sin we’re trapped in or how far we’ve turned from God, He’s ready to heal us of our faithlessness! All we need to do is to acknowledge our wrong ways and allow His Holy Spirit to begin changing our hearts. — Leslie Koh

 

 

Where do you struggle to follow God faithfully and obediently? How can you ask God to heal you and help you?

Loving God, thank You for Your merciful love that enables me to be holy like You are. Please help me to let Your Spirit heal me of my faithlessness and transform my heart.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sharing Jesus
5 days ago

Sharing Jesus

5 days ago
Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done.  Isaiah 12:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Mercy and grace
6 days ago

Mercy and grace

6 days ago
[Josiah] began to seek the God of his father David. — 2 Chronicles 34:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
The power of the gospel
7 days ago

The power of the gospel

7 days ago
I am so eager to preach the gospel also to you who are in Rome. — Romans 1:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
A great ending
8 days ago

A great ending

8 days ago
Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done. — Revelation...
Daily Bread
fbtw
The ultimate healer
9 days ago

The ultimate healer

9 days ago
[Hezekiah] broke into pieces the bronze snake Moses had made. — 2 Kings 18:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Heeding the warnings
10 days ago

Heeding the warnings

10 days ago
Whoever disowns me before others, I will disown before my Father in heaven. — MATTHEW 10:33
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with