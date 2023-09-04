^

Daily Bread

Man of prayer

The Philippine Star
September 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Man of prayer

Pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. — 1 THESSALONIANS 5:17–18

My family remembers my Grandpa Dierking as a man of strong faith and prayer. But it wasn’t always so. My aunt recalls the first time her father announced to the family, “We’re going to start giving thanks to God before we eat.” His first prayer was far from eloquent, but Grandpa continued the practice of prayer for the next fifty years, praying often throughout each day. When he died, my husband gave my grandmother a “praying hands” plant, saying, “Grandpa was a man of prayer.” His decision to follow God and talk to Him each day changed him into a faithful servant of Christ.

The Bible has a lot to say about prayer. In Matthew 6:9–13, Jesus gave a pattern for prayer to His followers, teaching them to approach God with sincere praise for who He is. As we bring our requests to God, we trust Him to provide “our daily bread” (v. 11). As we confess our sins, we ask Him for forgiveness and for help to avoid temptation (vv. 12–13).

But we aren’t limited to praying the “Lord’s Prayer.” God wants us to pray “all kinds of prayers” on “all occasions” (Ephesians 6:18). Praying is vital for our spiritual growth, and it gives us the opportunity to be in continual conversation with Him every day — 1 Thessalonians 5:17–18.

As we approach God with humble hearts that yearn to talk with Him, may He help us know and love Him better. — Cindy Hess Kasper

 

 

How does God view the humble prayers of His children that may be less than eloquent?

How can you make prayer a part of your daily life?

Father, thank You for the blessing of prayer and Your acceptance whenever I call on You.

 

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org, and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mercy and grace
5 days ago

Mercy and grace

5 days ago
[Josiah] began to seek the God of his father David. — 2 Chronicles 34:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
The power of the gospel
6 days ago

The power of the gospel

6 days ago
I am so eager to preach the gospel also to you who are in Rome. — Romans 1:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
A great ending
7 days ago

A great ending

7 days ago
Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done. — Revelation...
Daily Bread
fbtw
The ultimate healer
8 days ago

The ultimate healer

8 days ago
[Hezekiah] broke into pieces the bronze snake Moses had made. — 2 Kings 18:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Heeding the warnings
9 days ago

Heeding the warnings

9 days ago
Whoever disowns me before others, I will disown before my Father in heaven. — MATTHEW 10:33
Daily Bread
fbtw
A good reason
10 days ago

A good reason

10 days ago
Put yourreligion into practice by caring for your own family.  1 Timothy 5:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with