^

Daily Bread

Mercy and grace

The Philippine Star
August 30, 2023 | 12:00am
Mercy and grace

[Josiah] began to seek the God of his father David. — 2 Chronicles 34:3

A stately sunflower stood on its own in the center of a lonely stretch of national highway, just a few feet from the fast lane. As I drove past, I wondered how it had grown there with no other sunflowers visible for miles. Only God could create a plant so hardy it could thrive so close to the roadway in the gray gravel lining the median. There it was, thriving, swaying gently in the breeze and cheerfully greeting travelers as they hurried by.

The Old Testament tells the story of a faithful king of Judah who also showed up unexpectedly. His father and grandfather had enthusiastically served other gods; but after Josiah had been in power for eight years, “while he was still young, he began to seek the God of his father David” (2 Chronicles 34:3). He sent work- men to “repair the temple of the Lord” (v. 8), and as they did they discovered the Book of the Law (the first five books of the Old Testament; v. 14). God then inspired Josiah to lead the entire nation of Judah to return to the faith of their ancestors, and they served the Lord “as long as [Josiah] lived” (v. 33).

Our God is the master of unanticipated mercies. He’s able to cause great good to spring up unexpectedly out of the hard gravel of life’s most unfavorable circumstances. Watch Him closely. He may do it again today. — James Banks

 

 

What mercies have you seen from God that you never anticipated? How does the thought that He’s able to bring about unexpected good give you hope today?

Heavenly Father, I praise You for never changing. Your mercies are “new every morning!” (Lamentations 3:23). Help me to look forward to what You have for me today.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Saging, pinaka-healthy na prutas sa mundo

By Dr. Willie T. Ong | 46 minutes ago
MARAMI nang pag-aaral at pagsusuri na ang saging ay napaka-healthy at napakabuti sa katawan.
46 minutes ago
Daily Bread
fbtw
EDITORYAL &mdash; Sampolan ang smugglers at hoarders ng bigas
1 day ago

EDITORYAL — Sampolan ang smugglers at hoarders ng bigas

1 day ago
HANGGA’T walang naipakukulong ang adminis­tras­yong Marcos na smugglers at hoarders ng bigas, ang pangakong...
Daily Bread
fbtw

Kriminal ang pulis na ayaw magsuot ng body camera

By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
ILANG beses ba kailangang pakiusapan, pilitin, paalalahanan­, payuhan ang PNP: Magsuot ng body cameras sa lahat ng operasyon kontra-droga.
1 day ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

May win-win solution sa Manila Bay reclamation!

By Non Alquitran | 1 day ago
TUMATAGINTING na P11.17 bilyon kada araw ang nalulugi­ sa tatlong kompanyang nasa likod ng reclamation project­ sa Manila Bay na pinatigil dahil sa reklamo ng U.S. embassy­.
1 day ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

Bata na naman, patay sa pulis

By Korina Sanchez | 1 day ago
DALAWANG linggo pa lang ang nakalilipas nang mapatay­ si Jerhode “Jemboy” Baltazar ng mga pulis Navotas sa isang insidente ng “mistaken identity”, isang inosenteng bata na naman ang naging...
1 day ago
Daily Bread
fbtw

Umpisa ng pagpa-file ng candidacy sa BSKE

By Bening Batuigas | 1 day ago
MARAMI ang nag-file ng candidacy kahapon para sa Ba­rangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).
1 day ago
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with