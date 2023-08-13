^

Daily Bread

The true nature of Love

The Philippine Star
August 13, 2023 | 12:00am
The true nature of Love

They gave as much as they were able. — 2 Corinthians 8:3

During the pandemic lockdown, Jerry was forced to close his fitness center and had no income for months. One day he received a text from a friend asking to meet him at his facility at 6:00 p.m. Jerry wasn’t sure why but made his way there. Soon cars started streaming into the parking lot. The driver in the first car placed a basket on the sidewalk near the building. Then car after car (maybe fifty of them) came by. Those inside waved at Jerry or hollered out a hello, stopped at the basket, and dropped in a card or cash. Some sacrificed their money; all gave their time to encourage him.

The true nature of love is sacrificial, according to the apostle Paul. He explained to the Corinthians that the Macedonians gave “even beyond their ability” so they could meet the needs of the apostles and others (2 Corinthians 8:3). They even “pleaded” with Paul for the opportunity to give to them and to God’s people. The basis for their giving was the sacrificial heart of Jesus Himself. He left the riches of heaven to come to earth to be a servant and to give His very life. “Though he was rich, yet for [our] sake he became poor” (v. 9).

May we too plead with God so that we might “excel in this grace of giving” (v. 7) in order to lovingly meet the needs of others. — Anne Cetas

 

 

How might sacrificial service or giving fit into your life this week? Who needs your encouragement?

Loving God, You are so good. Please give me opportunities to bless others for You in Your power and wisdom.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Good trouble
5 days ago

Good trouble

5 days ago
Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream! — Amos 5:24
Daily Bread
fbtw
First forgive
6 days ago

First forgive

6 days ago
Esau ran to meet Jacob and embraced him. — GENESIS 33:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Rise again
7 days ago

Rise again

7 days ago
Though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again. — Proverbs 24:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Greatness
8 days ago

Greatness

8 days ago
Anyone who wants to be first must be the very last, and the servant of all. — MARK 9:35
Daily Bread
fbtw
Not forgotten
9 days ago

Not forgotten

9 days ago
I will not forget you! — Isaiah 49:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
Walking with Jesus
10 days ago

Walking with Jesus

10 days ago
Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with