^

Daily Bread

Not forgotten

The Philippine Star
August 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Not forgotten

I will not forget you! — Isaiah 49:15

“Uncle Arthur, do you remember the day you took me to the barbershop and the supermarket? I was wearing tan khakis, a blue-plaid oxford shirt, a navy-blue cardigan, brown socks, and brown Rockport shoes. The date was Thursday, October 20, 2016.” My nephew Jared’s autism-related challenges are offset by his phenomenal memory that can recall details like days and dates and the clothes he was wearing years after an event took place.

Because of the way he’s wired, Jared possesses the kind of memory that reminds me of the all-knowing, loving God — the Keeper of time and eternity. He knows the facts and won’t forget His promises or His people. Have you had moments when you’ve questioned whether or not you’ve been forgotten by God? When others appear to be healthier or happier or more successful or otherwise better off?

Ancient Israel’s less-than-ideal situation caused her to say, “The Lord has forsaken me, the Lord has forgotten me” (Isaiah 49:14). But that wasn’t the case. God’s compassion and care exceeded the natural bonds of affection that mothers have for their children (v. 15). Before embracing labels like “forsaken” or “forgotten,” think again of what God has done in and through His Son, Jesus. In the gospel that brings forgiveness, God has clearly said, “I will not forget you!” (v. 15). — Arthur Jackson

 

 

When have you felt alone, forsaken, and forgotten by God? How does processing the love of God expressed by sending Jesus to die for your sins help to counter feelings of being forgotten by Him?

Father, when I’m tempted to feel neglected, forgotten, and abandoned, help me to ponder again the love You demonstrated by sending Jesus to die for me.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Overcoming envy
5 days ago

Overcoming envy

5 days ago
Saul has slain his thousands, and David his tens of thousands. — 1 Samuel 18:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
Jesus is our peace
6 days ago

Jesus is our peace

6 days ago
For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility....
Daily Bread
fbtw
God&rsquo;s love is stronger
7 days ago

God’s love is stronger

7 days ago
Love is as strong as death.   Song of songs 8:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
The joy God provides
8 days ago

The joy God provides

8 days ago
A cheerful heart is good medicine.  Proverbs 17:22
Daily Bread
fbtw
Blooming for Jesus
9 days ago

Blooming for Jesus

9 days ago
A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. — John 13:34
Daily Bread
fbtw
Of prayer and dust and stars
10 days ago

Of prayer and dust and stars

10 days ago
Look up at the sky and count the stars. — Genesis 15:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with