^

Daily Bread

Seeking God’s help

The Philippine Star
July 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Seeking Godâ��s help

We will stand in your presence . . . and will cry out to you in our distress. — 2 Chronicles 20:9

For five years in the late 1800s, grasshoppers descended on Minnesota, destroying the crops. Farmers tried trapping the grasshoppers in tar and burning their fields to kill the eggs. Feeling desperate, and on the brink of starvation, many people sought a statewide day of prayer, yearning to seek God’s help together. The governor relented, setting aside April 26 to pray.

In the days after the collective prayer, the weather warmed and the eggs started to come to life. But then four days later a drop in temperature surprised and delighted many, for the freezing temperatures killed the larvae. Minnesotans once again would harvest their crops of corn, wheat, and oats.

Prayer was also behind the saving of God’s people during the reign of King Jehoshaphat. When the king learned that a vast army was coming against him, he called God’s people to pray and fast. The people reminded God how He’d saved them in times past. And Jehoshaphat said that if calamity came upon them, “whether the sword of judgment, or plague or famine,” they would cry out to God knowing that He would hear and save them — 2 CHRONICLES 20:9.

God rescued His people from the invading armies, and He hears us when we cry out to Him in distress. Whatever your concern — whether a relationship issue or something threatening from the natural world — lift it to God in prayer. Nothing is too hard for Him.  — Amy Boucher Pye

 

 

How has God answered your prayers? What situations in your life

or in the world could you commit to Him today?

Creator God, You made the world and all that’s in it.

Please restore order and save Your people, whom You love.

 

Follow us on social media: ourdailybreadpilipinas, web: odb.org and filipino-odb.org, and check our resources at ourdailybreadpilipinas.org.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Prejudice and forgiveness
5 days ago

Prejudice and forgiveness

5 days ago
I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism. — ACTS 10:34
Daily Bread
fbtw
Navigating the storms of life
6 days ago

Navigating the storms of life

6 days ago
Send me your light and your faithful care, let them lead me. — Psalm 43:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Confident prayer
7 days ago

Confident prayer

7 days ago
Which of you fathers, if your son asks for a fish, will give him a snake instead? — LUKE 11:11
Daily Bread
fbtw
Listen and learn
8 days ago

Listen and learn

8 days ago
Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. — James 1:19
Daily Bread
fbtw
Longing for God
9 days ago

Longing for God

9 days ago
Even if your exiled people are at the farthest horizon, I will gather them from there and bring them to the place I have chosen....
Daily Bread
fbtw
Jesus restores us
10 days ago

Jesus restores us

10 days ago
The Lord God made garments of skin for Adam and his wife and clothed them. —Genesis 3:21
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with