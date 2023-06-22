^

Daily Bread

God is there

The Philippine Star
June 22, 2023 | 12:00am
God is there

If God will be with me and watch over me . . .  then the Lord will be my God. Genesis 28:20–21

Aubrey bought a fleece-lined coat for her aging father, but he died before he could wear it. So she tucked a note of encouragement with a $20 bill into the pocket and donated the jacket to charity.

Ninety miles away, unable to endure his family’s dysfunction any longer, nineteen-year-old Kelly left his house without grabbing a coat. He knew of only one place to turn — the home of his grandmother who prayed for him. Hours later he stepped off a bus and into his grandma’s arms. Shielding him from the winter wind, she said, “We’ve got to get you a coat!” At the mission store, Kelly tried on a coat he liked. Slipping his hands into the pockets he found an envelope — with a $20 bill and Aubrey’s note.

Jacob fled his dysfunctional family in fear for his life (Genesis 27:41–45). When he stopped for the night, God revealed Himself to Jacob in a dream. “I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go,” God told him (28:15). Jacob vowed, “If God will . . . give me food to eat and clothes to wear . . . , then the Lord will be my God” (vv. 20–21).

Jacob made a rudimentary altar and named the spot “God’s house” (v. 22). Kelly takes Aubrey’s note and that $20 wherever he goes. Each serves as a reminder that no matter where we run, God is there. Tim Gustafson

 

 

When you’ve had to “run,” whether literally or metaphorically,

where did you go and who did you turn to? How can you remind

yourself of God’s presence in your life?

Father, You’re the One I can always run to. Help me turn to You first.

God is there
41 minutes ago

God is there

41 minutes ago
If God will be with me and watch over me . . .  then the Lord will be my God. [Genesis 28:20–21
Daily Bread
