^

Daily Bread

The reason for writing

The Philippine Star
March 8, 2023 | 12:00am
The reason for writing

But these are written that you may believe. — John 20:31

"The Lord is my high tower .... We left the camp singing." On September 7, 1943, Etty Hillesum wrote those words on a postcard and threw it from a train. Those were the final recorded words we would hear from her. On November 30, 1943, she was murdered at Auschwitz. Later, Hillesum's diaries of her experiences in a concentration camp were translated and published. They chronicled her perspectives on the horrors of Nazi occupation along with the beauty of God's world. Her diaries have been translated into sixty-seven languages — a gift to all who would read and believe the good as well as the bad.

The apostle John didn't sidestep the harsh realities of Jesus' life on earth; he wrote of both the good Jesus did and the challenges He faced. The final words from his gospel give insight into the purpose behind the book that bears his name. Jesus performed "many other signs ... which are not recorded" (20:30) by John. But these, he says, were "written that you may believe" (v. 31). John's "diary" ends on the note of triumph: "Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God." The gift of those gospel words allows us the opportunity to believe and "have life in his name."

The gospels are diary accounts of God's love for us. They're words to read and believe and share, for they lead us to life. They lead us to Christ. — John Blase

 

 

How might it change the way you read the Gospels if you thought of them as diaries? How are you being led to the heart of Christ through them?

Gracious God, thank You for the gift of the Scriptures, written down by faithful hands so that I might believe and have life.

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The reason for writing
1 hour ago

The reason for writing

1 hour ago
But these are written that you may believe. — John 20:31
Daily Bread
fbtw
Pleading with God
1 day ago

Pleading with God

1 day ago
I, Daniel, understood from the Scriptures.... So I turned to the Lord God and pleaded with him in prayer and petition. —...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Minding my own business
2 days ago

Minding my own business

2 days ago
Mind your own business and work with your hands. — 1 Thessalonians 4:11
Daily Bread
fbtw
Who Knows?
3 days ago

Who Knows?

3 days ago
When times are good, be happy; but when times are bad, consider this: God has made the one as well as the other. Ecclesiastes...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Knowing The Father
4 days ago

Knowing The Father

4 days ago
Jesus answered:  "Don't you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Preserved
5 days ago

Preserved

5 days ago
The Lord himself goes before you. Deuteronomy 31:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with