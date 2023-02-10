Waiting In Hope

Simeon ... was righteous and devout. He was waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was on him. Luke 2:25

In the movie Hachi: A Dog's Tale, a college professor befriended a stray Akita puppy named Hachi. The dog expressed his loyalty by waiting at the train station each day for the professor to return from work. One day, the professor suffered a fatal stroke. Hachi waited hours at the train station, and for the next ten years he returned each day — awaiting His loving master.

Luke tells the story of a man named Simeon who patiently waited for the coming of his Master (Luke 2:25). The Holy Spirit revealed to Simeon that he would not see death until he saw the Messiah (v. 26). As a result, Simeon kept waiting for the One who would provide "salvation" for God's people (v. 30). When Mary and Joseph entered the temple with Jesus, the Holy Spirit whispered to Simeon that He was the One! The wait was finally over! Simeon held Christ in his arms — the hope, salvation, and comfort for all people (vv.28-32).

If we find ourselves in a season of waiting, may we hear the words of the prophet Isaiah with fresh ears: "Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint" (Isaiah 40:31). As we await Jesus' return, He provides the hope and strength we need for each new day. Marvin Williams

When have you become weary as you waited for God? What

encouraged you to endure during that challenging season?

Jesus, I will wait for You. Through pain, tears, and uncertainty,

help me to not become weary but to rest in Your provision.