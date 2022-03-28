^

Daily Bread

The Would-Be Woodcutter

The Philippine Star
March 28, 2022 | 12:00am
Cast all you anxiety on him because he cares for you. 1 Peter 5:7

One year when I was in college, I cut, stacked, sold, and delivered firewood. It was a hard job, so I have empathy for the hapless logger in the 2 Kings 6 story.

Elisha’s school for prophets had prospered, and their meeting place had become too small. Someone suggested they go into the woods, cut logs, and enlarge their facilities. Elisha agreed and accompanied the workers. Things were going remarkably well until someone’s axhead fell into the water (v. 5).

Some have suggested that Elisha simply probed in the water with his stick until he located the axhead and dragged it into sight. That would hardly be worth mentioning, however. No, it was a miracle: The axhead was set in motion by God’s hand and began to float so the man could retrieve it (vv. 6–7).

The simple miracle enshrines a profound truth: God cares about the small stuff of life – lost axheads, lost keys, lost glasses, lost phones – the little things that cause us to fret. He doesn’t always restore what’s lost, but He understands and comforts us in our distress.

Next to the assurance of our salvation, the assurance of God’s care is essential. Without it we would feel alone in the world, exposed to innumerable worries. It’s good to know He cares and is moved by our losses – small as they may be. Our concerns are His concerns.

 

 

What “little” things are troubling you that you can cast on God right now?

How does it encourage you to know that you can be assured of His daily care for you?

Loving God, here are my concerns. Please take them, provide as You

see best, and give me Your peace.

